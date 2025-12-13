Lionpost Launches Unlimited Ecard Service for Custom Greetings

Lionpost Revolutionizes the Ecard Industry with Unlimited Sending

Lionpost, an innovative digital greeting card company founded by Iain Baird, introduces a revolutionary new model for sending ecards: unlimited sends for a small monthly fee. This new offering aims to disrupt the traditional ecard industry, which often requires users to pay per send. With the increasing cost of postage stamps and the rising popularity of digital greetings, Lionpost is providing an affordable and sustainable alternative for all occasions.

The platform allows users to create personalized ecards with custom text, images, and even audio messages. From birthdays and weddings to thank you cards and holiday greetings, Lionpost’s easy-to-use interface enables customers to design ecards tailored to their needs in just a few simple steps. By leveraging AI, Lionpost provides a variety of beautiful, professionally designed themes for every occasion, making it easier than ever to send heartfelt greetings to friends, family, and loved ones.

A Vision Built from Experience

The launch of Lionpost marks a new chapter for Iain Baird, the founder of My Talking Pet, who after selling his previous business, set out to create a user-friendly and affordable digital greeting card service. Baird explains, “I’ve always been passionate about providing joy and laughter to users, and with the rise of digital communication, it made sense to offer an affordable and simple way for people to send greetings. I noticed the increasing costs associated with traditional greeting cards and postage, and I knew there was a better way to provide people with more options without breaking the bank.”

The platform’s model allows users to send unlimited ecards for the price of a cup of coffee, making it the most affordable and convenient ecard service on the market today. With Lionpost, users don’t have to worry about additional fees for each send, unlike other services that charge for every ecard sent.

Environmental Benefits of Ecards

Beyond the financial savings, Lionpost’s ecards offer significant environmental advantages. With no paper, postage, or delivery emissions involved, Lionpost contributes to a greener alternative to traditional greeting cards. Users can now send personalized, heartfelt messages without the environmental footprint associated with physical cards.

Lionpost: The Solution for the Holiday Season and Beyond

As the holiday season approaches, many people are feeling the pinch of rising costs, especially when it comes to sending traditional greeting cards. Lionpost provides a simple and affordable solution, saving customers potentially hundreds of pounds on postage fees alone. Whether it’s a Christmas card, a birthday message, or a thank-you note, Lionpost’s unlimited sending option means customers can share their greetings without any financial burden.

Customer Testimonials Reflect Growing Satisfaction

The feedback from Lionpost’s users has been overwhelmingly positive. Emma, a regular user of the service, shared, “I love using Lionpost. I’ve sent over 50 ecards to friends and family, and it’s so simple and affordable. It’s the perfect way to stay in touch and spread joy, especially with the holiday season coming up.”

Lionpost’s commitment to providing an easy-to-use, affordable, and environmentally friendly solution for greeting cards is resonating with customers who appreciate both convenience and value.

About Lionpost

Lionpost is a UK-based digital greeting card platform that allows users to create and send unlimited personalized ecards for a small monthly fee. With a focus on affordability, ease of use, and environmental sustainability, Lionpost offers an innovative solution for sending greetings on any occasion. Founded by Iain Baird, Lionpost leverages AI to provide beautiful and customizable card designs for users, ensuring each card is unique and heartfelt.

For more information, visit lionpost.com .

