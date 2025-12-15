Rayoof: Merging AI with Saudi Culture to Redefine Digital Influence

In a significant milestone for digital marketing and cultural innovation, NOTHUMEN has introduced Rayoof, Saudi Arabia’s first AI influencer. Representing a new era in digital storytelling, Rayoof combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with rich Saudi cultural heritage. Through this breakthrough, NOTHUMEN aims to redefine how brands engage with audiences in the Kingdom, offering an emotionally resonant digital presence unlike any before.

The Vision Behind NOTHUMEN

NOTHUMEN is a lab that specializes in crafting digital beings, AI models, and virtual personas for brands and creators. Their mission is clear: to redefine how brands engage with audiences by offering AI-driven personalities that are more than avatars. They aim to create digital beings that resonate on an emotional level, carry deep cultural identities, and offer brand storytelling that transcends traditional formats.

The company combines advanced AI with cultural and aesthetic intelligence, allowing them to build characters that feel human. Their AI-driven creations aren’t just designed for marketing or entertainment, they’re built to connect with audiences in a real, lasting way. What sets NOTHUMEN apart is that everything they create is made in-house using proprietary workflows and ComfyUI, ensuring they retain full intellectual property rights while delivering high-quality, culturally aligned visual identities.

The Birth of Rayoof: A Cultural Pioneer in the AI Space

Rayoof is more than just an AI influencer, she is a representation of what NOTHUMEN can do when technology and culture converge. A modern woman in Riyadh, Rayoof was built using deep insights into Saudi culture, specifically Najdi cultural codes, daily rituals, and the emotional layers that define the current generation. At 28 years old, she navigates the world of Saudi Arabia with a blend of modernity and tradition, offering an unfiltered view into the Kingdom’s evolving social landscape.

Her life unfolds through her digital lens, documenting her travels across the Kingdom, attending cultural events, and sharing her personal experiences with an audience that increasingly feels connected to her. She’s not just an AI creation; she’s a digital persona with a tone, lifestyle, and movement that mirrors real human behaviors, making her presence anything but artificial. As she interacts with her audience, she does so with authenticity, offering a perspective rooted in both contemporary and traditional Saudi life.

Why Rayoof Is a Game-Changer for AI Influencers

Rayoof isn’t just the first of her kind; she’s proof that AI-driven personalities can resonate authentically within a specific cultural context. Rayoof’s success demonstrates that AI-driven influencers can be much more than a passing trend, they can be relatable and impactful in ways that human influencers have been for years.

“We built Rayoof to show that AI identity can feel human, intentional, and culturally aligned. She represents a new way for brands to express themselves and connect with Saudi audiences,” said Sari Kazma, cofounder of NOTHUMEN.

In less than two months, Rayoof’s presence has skyrocketed, showcasing just how well an AI influencer can integrate into a local market:

2.5K+ Instagram followers

1.1 million views in the last 30 days

3 successful brand collaborations

A predominantly Saudi audience engaged across various digital and cultural touchpoints in the Kingdom.

These numbers prove the power of NOTHUMEN’s innovative approach: when AI influencers are deeply rooted in the culture they represent, they resonate with audiences in ways that don’t feel forced or artificial. Rayoof’s rise isn’t just about a digital avatar gaining followers; it’s a demonstration of market validation and cultural acceptance.

The Impact on Brands: A Scalable Model for the Future

Rayoof’s success also signals a major shift in how brands and creators can think about digital influencers. NOTHUMEN has demonstrated that AI influencers can provide a scalable model for brands seeking new ways to tell their stories, without the logistical constraints of traditional influencer marketing, such as production schedules and location limitations.

Rayoof is the first in a planned series of digital beings that NOTHUMEN will create for a wide range of applications, from brand storytelling to government collaborations. These AI personas offer brands a chance to engage audiences in a way that traditional human influencers may not be able to. They are adaptable, customizable, and capable of delivering a consistent brand experience without the unpredictability that often comes with human influencers.

For brands looking to enhance their presence in digital spaces while maintaining cultural relevance, AI influencers like Rayoof offer an entirely new approach, one that’s scalable, measurable, and, most importantly, rooted in local authenticity.

Key Takeaways for the Future of Digital Influence

NOTHUMEN’s creation of Rayoof marks the beginning of a new chapter for AI-driven influence in Saudi Arabia. Rayoof is a shining example of how AI personalities can seamlessly blend into cultural narratives while delivering powerful, emotional connections to their audiences. Brands seeking to engage with local communities in Saudi Arabia can take inspiration from Rayoof’s success in integrating with both cultural traditions and modern digital trends.

As the market for AI influencers continues to grow, we can expect more digital personas like Rayoof to emerge, each designed with specific cultural and brand identities in mind. The future of influence won’t be solely about human storytellers. It will also be about digital beings who carry their own identities, create new narratives, and redefine how audiences connect with the content they consume.

Rayoof: A New Way to Connect and Influence

Rayoof is proof that AI-led storytelling can enhance brand narratives without sacrificing authenticity. Whether you are a brand, creator, or government entity, the potential to engage audiences with AI-driven personalities is now a reality. Visit NOTHUMEN’s website to learn more about how digital personas like Rayoof can elevate your brand’s storytelling and connect with a new generation of consumers. You can also check out Rayoof’s official Instagram page for more updates and insights.

Rayoof marks the beginning of a new era in digital identity for Saudi Arabia. Her impact shows how AI driven personalities can build real cultural relevance and unlock new creative possibilities for brands.

About NOTHUMEN

NOTHUMEN is a Saudi-based AI identity lab that specializes in crafting digital beings, AI models, and virtual personas for a wide range of applications. The company’s mission is to push the boundaries of digital engagement by creating AI personalities that are deeply rooted in cultural narratives. By combining advanced AI technology with a deep understanding of local traditions and values, NOTHUMEN helps brands and creators connect with their audiences in a more authentic and emotionally resonant way.

Media Contact

Rayoof

AI Influencer

Nothumen

Email: Human@nothumen.ai

Website

Instagram

LinkedIn