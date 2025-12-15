Lori Lynn Smith Launches Platform to Redefine Leadership in Midlife

Lori Lynn Smith, a distinguished Strategic Leadership Director, has announced the launch of Strategy Rebel, a new platform dedicated to empowering midlife professionals to lead with confidence, clarity, and energy. Drawing on her two decades of experience in high-pressure technology delivery environments, Smith aims to provide practical tools and frameworks to help leaders navigate personal reinvention and professional challenges during one of life’s most demanding stages.

Revolutionizing Midlife Leadership: A Grounded, Practical Approach

In today’s fast-paced world, leadership is under more pressure than ever, particularly for midlife professionals balancing high-stakes decisions with personal transformations. Lori Lynn Smith understands this unique challenge, having faced and overcome her own journey of leadership reinvention. As the Director of Strategic Partnerships and Delivery at LBC IT Solutions, Smith has spent years guiding technology programs and executive teams through complex challenges, with a focus on creating clarity in uncertain environments.

Her work focuses on providing tools that help leaders communicate effectively, manage energy, and navigate high-pressure environments with calm and confidence. Through Strategy Rebel, Smith shares frameworks that support leaders in managing their presence, energy, and decision-making processes, empowering them to thrive without burning out.

“In an AI-driven world, the most powerful leaders will be the most human,” says Lori Lynn Smith. This philosophy lies at the heart of her approach to leadership, which emphasizes emotional intelligence and strategic clarity.

The Intersection of Professional Experience and Personal Reinvention

Smith’s work stands out due to her blend of extensive operational leadership experience and her personal transformation journey. Throughout her career, she has navigated the complexities of leading high-stakes programs, while simultaneously undergoing significant personal changes. This unique combination of professional expertise and personal reinvention allows her to offer a grounded perspective on leadership, one that speaks directly to the challenges faced by midlife professionals.

Her work goes beyond conventional leadership advice. By focusing on the neuroscience of clarity, Smith teaches leaders how to reduce noise, sharpen their decision-making skills, and improve their ability to lead in environments of constant change. As leaders in industries like technology face increased pressure and uncertainty, the ability to manage energy and remain grounded is more crucial than ever.

Practical Tools for Leading with Calm and Clarity

Through Strategy Rebel, Smith provides actionable tools and strategies that allow leaders to bring structure, clarity, and emotional intelligence into their leadership style. Whether through one-on-one coaching, workshops, or digital resources, her platform equips professionals with frameworks that promote clarity in decision-making and energy management, helping leaders maintain focus and thrive even in the most demanding situations.

A central component of her work is her ALIGN Framework, which she recently released on LinkedIn. This framework helps leaders align their personal and professional goals, integrate clarity into their decision-making processes, and achieve sustainable high performance.

Recognizing Leadership Excellence: 2025 Award Winner

Lori Lynn Smith’s exceptional contributions to leadership have not gone unnoticed. Recently, she was honored with the Best Leadership Excellence in Transformation and Delivery in North America of 2025 award by Best of Best Reviews. This prestigious recognition underscores her ability to navigate complex business environments, lead large-scale technology programs, and consistently deliver outstanding results.

The award acknowledges Smith’s unique approach to leadership, which combines strategic insight with a deeply human perspective. She has been celebrated for her ability to guide organizations through transformation while maintaining a focus on leadership sustainability and employee well-being. Through Strategy Rebel, Smith continues to set new standards for leadership, particularly for midlife professionals seeking reinvention and balance.

Recognizing the Future of Leadership

The future of leadership is shifting. As organizations continue to face rapid technological changes and increased pressure, the most successful leaders will be those who manage their energy, stay grounded, and make decisions from a place of clarity and focus. Lori Lynn Smith’s approach blends strategic insight with practical tools, enabling leaders to not only manage their professional responsibilities but also to foster personal growth and well-being.

By focusing on midlife professionals, Smith’s work addresses a critical gap in leadership development. As women in leadership increasingly face unique challenges, Strategy Rebel provides a much-needed voice that empowers them to lead with more clarity, resilience, and impact.

About Lori Lynn Smith

Lori Lynn Smith is a seasoned Strategic Leadership Director with over two decades of experience guiding organizations through complex operational and strategic challenges. Currently serving as the Director of Strategic Partnerships & Delivery at LBC IT Solutions, she is responsible for driving large-scale technology delivery programs and improving organizational performance across executive teams. Smith’s expertise is built on a foundation of real-world leadership, particularly in high-pressure environments. Through her platform, Strategy Rebel, she focuses on midlife reinvention, leadership clarity, and energy management. She is also a frequent speaker on topics such as strategic leadership, high-performance leadership for women, and the intersection of wellbeing and decision-making.

Media Contact

Lori Lynn Smith

Director, Strategic Partnerships & Delivery at LBC IT Solutions

Email: lori@lorilynnsmith.com

Website: Lori Lynn Smith

LinkedIn: Lori Lynn Smith