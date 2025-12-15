Data Breach at Auto Credit Firm 700Credit Exposes Records of 5.6 Million People

At least 5.6 million people had sensitive personal information stolen in a data breach at 700Credit, a Michigan-based company that provides credit checks and identity verification services to auto dealerships across the United States.

Scope of the Breach and Stolen Data

In a statement published on its website, 700Credit said the breach occurred in October and was carried out by an unidentified attacker. The company said the stolen information includes names, home addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the compromised data was collected from auto dealers and accessed by the attacker between May and October 2025.

Company Response and Notifications

700Credit said it is notifying affected individuals by mail and is offering credit monitoring services as part of its response. The company did not disclose how the attacker gained access to its systems or whether law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

Guidance From State Officials

Attorney General Nessel urged recipients of notification letters to take action promptly. In a statement, she said people impacted by the breach should consider steps such as placing a credit freeze or enrolling in monitoring services to reduce the risk of fraud.

She added that taking protective measures quickly can help limit the potential misuse of stolen personal information.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.