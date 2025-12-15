Apple and Google Issue Security Updates After Sophisticated Hacking Campaign

Apple and Google have released multiple software updates after uncovering a hacking campaign that exploited previously unknown security flaws, with evidence suggesting the activity may be linked to state-backed actors.

Chrome Bug Actively Exploited Before Patch

On Wednesday, Google released security updates for its Chrome browser addressing several vulnerabilities. The company said one of the flaws had been actively exploited before a fix was available, but initially provided no additional technical details, an uncommon move for Google.

On Friday, Google updated its disclosure to say the vulnerability was discovered jointly by Apple’s security engineering team and Google’s Threat Analysis Group. The Threat Analysis Group focuses on tracking advanced threat actors, including government-linked hacking groups and commercial spyware operators, indicating the campaign may have involved highly capable attackers.

Apple Releases Updates Across Its Devices

At the same time, Apple issued security updates for a wide range of products, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Vision Pro, and the Safari browser.

In an advisory covering iPhones and iPads, Apple said it patched two vulnerabilities and acknowledged that it was aware the flaws “may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals” using devices running versions of iOS prior to iOS 26.

Signs of Zero-Day Exploitation

Apple’s wording is typically used to indicate confirmed exploitation of zero-day vulnerabilities, flaws that were unknown to the vendor at the time they were used by attackers. Such attacks are often associated with surveillance operations targeting journalists, dissidents, and human rights defenders.

In past cases, similar disclosures have been linked to the use of advanced hacking tools and spyware developed by firms such as NSO Group or Paragon Solutions, though neither Apple nor Google identified the perpetrators or victims in this instance.

