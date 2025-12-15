My Arcade Releases Retro Gamer Holiday Gift Guide 2025 Featuring New and Anniversary Gaming Hardware

My Arcade, a leading producer of officially licensed retro gaming hardware, today announced the release of its Retro Gamer Holiday Gift Guide 2025, showcasing a curated lineup of new products and commemorative releases designed for collectors, enthusiasts, and holiday shoppers.

The 2025 guide highlights a growing demand for modernized retro gaming experiences that combine classic titles with contemporary hardware features, portability, and display-ready designs.

Among the featured products is the Atari Gamestation Go, a handheld console equipped with a 7-inch display and more than 200 built-in games spanning the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade libraries. The device incorporates SmartGlow™ technology, illuminating only the controls required for each game, and includes HDMI output for TV connectivity.

Also included in the guide is the 45th Anniversary PAC-MAN Mighty Player, a tabletop arcade unit built to commemorate over four decades of PAC-MAN. The unit features a premium wood cabinet, illuminated marquee, and full joystick gameplay in a compact, display-friendly format.

For fans of classic Sega titles, the Sonic the Hedgehog Mighty Player brings iconic Genesis-era games to a portable tabletop form factor, complete with a rechargeable battery for mobile play.

Rounding out the lineup is the Tetris Pixel Pocket Pro, a compact handheld dedicated to the globally recognized puzzle game, featuring a full-color display and pocket-sized design intended for casual, on-the-go gameplay.

The Retro Gamer Holiday Gift Guide 2025 reflects My Arcade’s continued focus on officially licensed products that preserve the authenticity of classic gaming while updating hardware for modern players and collectors.

The full guide is available now on the My Arcade website .

About My Arcade

My Arcade is a designer and manufacturer of officially licensed retro gaming hardware, offering classic gaming experiences through modern consoles, handhelds, and collectible tabletop arcade products. The company partners with iconic gaming brands to deliver authentic gameplay experiences for fans worldwide.