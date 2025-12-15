HackerNoon and GPTZero Announce Partnership to Expand AI Transparency in Tech Publishing

HackerNoon, the community-driven technology publishing platform, announced today a partnership with GPTZero to integrate automated AI-detection disclosures across HackerNoon’s publishing workflow.

Under the partnership, GPTZero’s AI detection will be applied to all submissions reviewed by HackerNoon’s editorial team, and AI usage disclosures will be displayed on published stories to provide readers with greater visibility into how content is produced.

As part of the collaboration, GPTZero’s detection capabilities will be integrated into HackerNoon’s Editing Protocol to support editorial review of all blog submissions. HackerNoon also plans to use GPTZero-developed models, including Model 3.7b, to support research and reporting on trends related to AI and blogging over time.

“We’re building AI transparency infrastructure into how HackerNoon publishes because publishing standards matter more than ever,” said David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder/CEO. “GPTZero’s proven AI detection technology analyzes every submission we review. With this partnership, our readers get more transparency, our editors get a reliable tool, and HackerNoon strengthens the tech stack of its publishing platform.”

GPTZero provides AI detection intended to help identify text generated by widely used AI systems and can highlight sentences deemed AI-written. The integration will add disclosure elements to HackerNoon article pages, including sentence-level analysis beneath author bios and across relevant sections of the reading experience.

The partnership is designed to support two goals: expanding transparency and trust in digital publishing at scale, and recognizing independent writers by preserving and acknowledging human creativity.

“HackerNoon’s shaped how millions of people understand technology,” said Alex Cui, Cofounder and CTO, GPTZero. “GPTZero is excited to bring our AI detection technology to every HackerNoon article and give readers and writers a clearer view of how AI is used in online content. This collaboration adds sentence-level AI analysis beneath author bios and across article pages, supporting our mission to build the verification layer for the internet.”

More About The Integration

Under the partnership, all new submissions will be analyzed using GPTZero. HackerNoon editors review over 5,000 monthly submissions from more than 50,000 independent contributors, checking for AI usage before publication.

Readers will be able to see whether the story is written by a human or assisted by AI, enabling trust in what they read.

About HackerNoon

How hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 50k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.

About GPTZero

GPTZero is the most accurate and reliable AI detector trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide, including students, educators, writers, and professionals. It identifies text generated by models like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grammarly and highlights AI written sentences with high precision. Organizations, publishers, and creators use GPTZero to verify authenticity, analyze writing, and bring transparency to digital content. Featured in the New York Times, Wired, and Harvard Business Review, GPTZero is building the verification layer for the internet. Try it for free today.