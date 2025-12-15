DMR News

L3 Limo Featured on Visit Tampa Bay as Leading Party Bus and Limo Bus Provider

Dec 15, 2025

l3 limo party offers bus rentals tampa bayTampa, FL — L3 Limo, a licensed and insured luxury transportation company established in 2004, has been recognized by Visit Tampa Bay in its directory of local event services. The listing reflects the company’s two-decade presence serving Tampa’s special events and group transportation market.

Founded by Adell Seghrouchni, L3 Limo operates from 5804 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, serving Greater Tampa Bay with a diverse fleet ranging from 13-passenger sprinter vans to 45-passenger party buses. The company maintains 4.9 stars across 117 Google reviews and averages 4.8 stars across 290+ customer ratings on multiple platforms.

Comprehensive Fleet for Every Occasion

L3 Limo’s fleet includes limo buses, stretch limousines, Hummer limos, charter buses, and executive vans equipped with premium amenities. Vehicles feature flat screen TVs, surround sound systems, LED lighting, onboard bars, wraparound leather seating, dance floors, and climate control with Bluetooth audio connectivity.

Popular options include The Ultimate (45 passengers), The Land Yacht (39 passengers), and The Benz (13 passengers). All-inclusive pricing with no hidden fees allows customers to customize packages for specific events.

Serving Tampa Bay’s Entertainment Districts

Tampa’s entertainment infrastructure—from Amalie Arena and Raymond James Stadium to Downtown Tampa nightlife, Ybor City’s club scene, South Tampa venues, Hard Rock Casino, Busch Gardens, and the Tampa Riverwalk—drives demand for professional chauffeur services.

Groups book party limo buses for weddings, homecomings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations, prom and graduation parties, University of South Florida events, corporate outings, night out transportation, bar hopping tours, and sporting events including Buccaneers and Lightning games. The company also provides airport transfers to Tampa International Airport and shuttle services for conferences at the Tampa Convention Center.

Customer Experience: Real Reviews

L3 Limo’s customer feedback emphasizes driver professionalism, vehicle cleanliness, and reliable service timing.

A customer who booked The Ultimate Bus for a beach trip wrote on TripAdvisor:

“We had 40 people and fit comfortably. The air conditioning kept us cool on a 95-degree day. Our driver Tony was kind and patient with our group. The booking experience was easy and communication was wonderful throughout.”

Another reviewer who used the service for a birthday celebration noted:

“My driver Charles was very friendly and made sure everything was on point. I would definitely use them again.”

Melissa, a bride who booked wedding party transportation through WeddingWire, shared:

“I worked with Jay to book services and he was extremely responsive. When I mentioned we’d have 28 people, they offered to upgrade us to a larger vehicle free of charge. Our driver arrived on time and was extremely friendly.”

Tampa Bay Group Transportation Specialist

L3 Limo serves routes throughout Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and surrounding Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Common bookings include concert transportation, tailgate parties, Greek life events, festival shuttles, wine tours, and corporate group airport transfers.

The company operates 24/7 with reservation specialists available for free quotes and customized itineraries. Professional chauffeurs handle all driving logistics, allowing groups to focus on their events.

Visit Tampa Bay’s directory serves as a resource for both residents and visitors seeking local services that contribute to Tampa’s hospitality and entertainment sectors.

About L3 Limo

L3 Limo is a licensed and insured luxury transportation company serving Tampa Bay since 2004. Founded by Adell Seghrouchni, the company operates a modern fleet of party buses, limo buses, limousines, and charter buses accommodating 13 to 45 passengers with premium amenities including flat screen TVs, surround sound systems, and onboard bars. With 4.9 stars across 290+ customer reviews and 24/7 availability, L3 Limo provides all-inclusive pricing with no hidden fees for weddings, corporate events, sporting events, proms, and celebrations throughout Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and surrounding areas.

For free quotes and reservations, visit www.l3limo.com or call (813) 699-5777.

https://thenewsfront.com/l3-limo-featured-on-visit-tampa-bay-as-leading-party-bus-and-limo-bus-provider/

5804 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa
Florida
United States
(813) 699-5777

https://www.l3limo.com/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

