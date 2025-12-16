Pisa Construction Group Celebrates 30 Years of Luxury Outdoor Living in Hudson Valley

A Legacy of Family and Craftsmanship

Pisa Construction Group, a Hudson Valley-based leader in luxury outdoor living, is celebrating 30 years of delivering exceptional craftsmanship in outdoor spaces. Founded by a father-son duo, the company has evolved into one of the region’s most trusted names in custom swimming pools, masonry, and outdoor transformations.

For over three decades, the team at Pisa has dedicated itself to creating outdoor environments that not only enhance the beauty of properties but also reflect the unique lifestyles and preferences of their clients. Specializing in gunite pools, stonework, patios, and full backyard makeovers, Pisa Construction Group ensures every project is executed with the utmost care, skill, and attention to detail.

A Family-Driven Brand

The foundation of Pisa Construction Group rests on a deep family connection. Austin Cox, the company’s current owner, grew up on job sites, learning the value of hard work, craftsmanship, and customer service from his father, John. This father-son dynamic has remained central to the company’s philosophy, shaping the quality of work and fostering strong, long-lasting relationships with clients. As Austin puts it, “Every project is more than just construction. It’s about creating spaces where memories will be made for generations.”

The company’s family-driven approach is evident in its business practices. Pisa Construction Group’s in-house model, where all major trades, excavation, masonry, pool construction, and finish work, are handled by their own dedicated team, guarantees clients a seamless, consistent, and high-quality experience from start to finish. This model sets Pisa apart from many competitors who rely heavily on subcontractors, ensuring clear communication and a smooth process.

Commitment to Craftsmanship and Design Excellence

What makes Pisa Construction Group stand out is its ability to blend old-world craftsmanship with modern design. The company excels in designing and building outdoor spaces that feel both luxurious and personal. Their projects range from stunning custom gunite pools to functional yet elegant outdoor kitchens, fire pits, and expansive patios that become gathering spots for family and friends.

“We don’t just build pools and patios. We build spaces that enhance the way our clients live,” says Austin Cox. “Every detail is designed with care to ensure that the spaces we create not only meet our client’s needs but exceed their expectations.”

Pisa’s design philosophy emphasizes timeless beauty, durability, and functionality. By incorporating the latest trends in outdoor living with tried-and-true building techniques, the company consistently delivers projects that enhance the overall lifestyle of its clients.

Building for the Future of Outdoor Living

As the Hudson Valley continues to grow, Pisa Construction Group is helping to shape the future of outdoor living in the region. Their continued focus on high-end design, superior craftsmanship, and client satisfaction has positioned the company as a leader in the outdoor construction industry.

Whether transforming a modest backyard into a luxurious resort-style retreat or crafting a sophisticated entryway, Pisa Construction Group’s work reflects a dedication to long-lasting quality. Their commitment to excellence is reflected not just in the projects they complete, but also in the lasting relationships they build with clients.

A Growing Reputation in the Hudson Valley

With over three decades of experience, Pisa Construction Group has built a reputation as the go-to company for luxury outdoor living solutions in the Hudson Valley. The company’s success is not just rooted in its craftsmanship but also in its core values of honesty, transparency, and customer care. The team’s ability to create personalized spaces that reflect the client’s vision has earned Pisa Construction Group a loyal following.

“We’ve always believed in building not just for today, but for the future,” Austin notes. “Our goal is to create spaces that will stand the test of time and become part of our clients’ lives for decades to come.”

Recognition and Achievements

The company’s craftsmanship and dedication to quality have earned them numerous accolades and recognition in the industry. From custom gunite pools to intricate masonry projects, Pisa’s work is regularly recognized for its artistry and precision.

As a family business, Pisa Construction Group is proud to be a part of the local community, continually raising the bar for outdoor living and design in the Hudson Valley. Their reputation for creating outdoor spaces that blend luxury, functionality, and timeless design is what has propelled them to the top of the industry.

