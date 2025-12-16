MARKETER Releases New Digital Marketing Research Report for the Packaging and Logistics Industry

MARKETER today announced the release of its Packaging & Logistics Digital Marketing Research Report, a comprehensive analysis of the digital transformation reshaping marketing strategies in the packaging and logistics sectors. The new research highlights key trends, benchmarks, and actionable insights designed to help companies accelerate growth in these rapidly evolving B2B markets.

Driven by sustainability imperatives, supply-chain digitization, and rising buyer expectations for speed and transparency, the report demonstrates that traditional sales-led outreach is giving way to digital-first, insight-led marketing approaches. Through extensive industry data, the research reveals how packaging and logistics firms can better compete by aligning marketing efforts with operational outcomes, rather than generic promotional messages.

Key findings from the report include:

Digital adoption is now mission-critical: Approximately 78% of packaging firms have digital transformation initiatives underway, and more than 85% of logistics companies report measurable value from digital-enabled operations — underscoring the importance of digital visibility and analytics in modern marketing.

Approximately 78% of packaging firms have digital transformation initiatives underway, and more than 85% of logistics companies report measurable value from digital-enabled operations — underscoring the importance of digital visibility and analytics in modern marketing. Sustainability has become a core value proposition: The global sustainable packaging market is projected to reach $240.5 billion by 2034, making sustainability messaging essential for differentiation and buyer trust.

The global sustainable packaging market is projected to reach $240.5 billion by 2034, making sustainability messaging essential for differentiation and buyer trust. Marketing must tie to real business outcomes: Buyers now demand quantifiable benefits like improved on-time delivery, carbon reduction, and throughput gains — forcing marketers to move beyond generic claims toward proof-driven storytelling grounded in operational data.

Buyers now demand quantifiable benefits like improved on-time delivery, carbon reduction, and throughput gains — forcing marketers to move beyond generic claims toward proof-driven storytelling grounded in operational data. Shifts in acquisition strategies: Traditional broad outreach is giving way to precision tactics such as account-based marketing (ABM), SEO, thought leadership content, and performance measurement, reflecting the longer, multi-stakeholder B2B buying cycles in the sector.

“This research represents a critical pivot point for packaging and logistics marketers,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Marketer.co. “Our findings show that the most successful companies aren’t just telling better stories — they’re tying digital marketing directly to operational metrics that matter to procurement, supply-chain, and sustainability decision-makers.”

The report also benchmarks costs and performance across key digital channels, offering guidance on how packaging and logistics companies can optimize spend and tailor messaging for maximum impact. From short-form video and interactive tools to SEO-driven thought leadership, the research provides a roadmap for achieving superior ROI in complex industrial markets.

About Marketer.co

Marketer.co is a leading digital marketing intelligence platform that delivers insights, analytics, and strategic guidance to B2B and industrial brands navigating digital transformation. By blending data, expertise, and real-world case studies, Marketer.co empowers organizations to grow smarter and create lasting value in dynamic markets.