Spain Fines Airbnb €64m Over Unlicensed Property Listings

Spain’s government has fined Airbnb €64 million (£56 million) for advertising unlicensed rental properties, ordering the company to remove thousands of listings that authorities say breached consumer protection rules.

Fine Targets Unlicensed and Banned Rentals

The Spanish Consumer Affairs Ministry said the penalty relates to adverts promoting apartments that were not licensed for tourist rental, including some properties that were banned from being rented altogether. The ministry said the fine requires Airbnb to withdraw the offending adverts and added that the decision cannot be appealed through administrative channels.

Airbnb said it intends to challenge the fine in court.

Housing Pressure and Government Response

Spain is one of the world’s most visited countries, with a strong tourism economy that has raised concerns about housing affordability. High demand from visitors has pushed up rental prices in many cities, making housing less accessible for local residents.

Consumer rights minister Pablo Bustinduy said the government was acting to protect residents affected by rising housing costs. In a statement, he said thousands of families were struggling with housing while some business models profited in ways that displaced people from their homes.

Airbnb Disputes the Penalty

Airbnb said it believes the ministry’s actions are not in line with Spanish regulations. A company spokesperson said Airbnb has been working closely with Spain’s Ministry of Housing since changes to short-term rental rules in July, supporting enforcement of a new national registration system for tourist rentals.

Scope of the Alleged Violations

Spain’s government said 65,122 Airbnb adverts breached consumer rules. The violations included listings for properties without valid rental licences and listings where the licence numbers did not match official government records.

In a post on the social network Bluesky, Bustinduy said no company is above the law, particularly in matters related to housing.

Broader Crackdown on Short-Term Lets

Spain has taken repeated action against short-term holiday rentals, banning large numbers of listings and limiting how many properties platforms can advertise. Demonstrations against Airbnb took place in May ahead of the peak summer tourism season.

Concerns about short-term rentals altering neighbourhoods have also prompted restrictions in other major tourist cities, including Barcelona, New York, Berlin, Paris, and San Francisco.

Growth of Airbnb and Regulatory Pushback

Airbnb was founded in 2007 and saw rapid growth from around 2014, as travellers sought cheaper accommodation outside traditional hotels. The platform expanded as individuals began renting spare rooms or entire properties, but complaints about noise, absentee hosts, and housing availability have led many cities to impose stricter controls on short-term rentals.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

