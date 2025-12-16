Zoom Expands AI Companion to the Web and Opens Access to Free Users

Zoom has released its AI assistant to the web as part of its AI Companion 3.0 update, expanding access to features such as meeting summaries, action items, and meeting insights, including limited availability for users on the free plan.

Free and Paid Access to AI Companion Features

Zoom said users on its Basic plan can now use the AI Companion in up to three meetings per month. Each eligible meeting includes a summary, in-meeting questions, and AI-powered note-taking. Basic users can also ask up to 20 questions through the assistant using the side panel and the new web interface.

The company said users who want broader access can purchase an add-on plan priced at $10, which unlocks additional AI Companion features.

New Web Interface and Prompts

With the web rollout, Zoom introduced a new AI Companion surface that includes conversation starter prompts. The company said these prompts are designed to help users understand what the assistant can do and how to interact with it.

Third-Party Integrations and Daily Reports

Zoom said the AI Companion can retrieve information from third-party services, including Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, as well as from data stored within Zoom. Support for Gmail and Microsoft Outlook is expected to be added later.

The assistant also generates a daily reflection report that summarizes meetings, tasks, and updates from the day. In addition, it can create follow-up tasks and draft email messages based on meeting context.

Document Creation and Collaboration Tools

The update also expands AI Companion’s role in document creation and management. Zoom said users can draft and edit documents using meeting details directly within the assistant interface, then move the work into Zoom Docs to collaborate with teammates.

Documents created through the assistant can be exported in multiple formats, including MD, PDF, Microsoft Word, and Zoom Docs.

Zoom’s Position in the Productivity Market

Lijuan Qin, head of AI product at Zoom, said the company operates independently and has access to contextual meeting data that gives it an advantage compared with other productivity tools. Zoom said it uses a combination of its own AI models along with models from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Zoom, founded by CEO Eric Yuan, became widely used for video meetings during the pandemic. The company has since expanded into productivity features that compete with tools from Google, Microsoft, ClickUp, and Notion, which are also working to capture more contextual user data.

Earlier this year, Zoom announced a cross-app note-taking tool that works across different meeting platforms and offline meetings, positioning it against other productivity applications.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.