Google to Shut Down Dark Web Report Feature in February 2026

Google said it will discontinue its dark web report feature beginning February 16, 2026, ending a service designed to alert users when their personal information appeared in data breach listings found on the dark web.

Why Google Is Ending the Feature

The dark web report tool, launched about a year and a half ago, scanned breach databases for information such as email addresses, names, phone numbers, and Social Security numbers. According to Google’s support documentation, the company decided to shut down the feature after receiving feedback that it did not offer clear or useful next steps for users who were alerted to potential risks.

Google said the decision reflects a shift toward tools that provide more direct guidance on how users can protect their information online.

User Feedback and Limitations

User discussions on platforms such as Reddit highlighted frustration with the feature’s limited guidance. Some users said alerts often left them uncertain about which accounts were affected or what actions were necessary beyond changing passwords.

Google acknowledged this concern in a statement, saying it plans to focus on tools that deliver clearer and more actionable steps for protecting personal data. The company added that it will continue tracking online threats, including activity linked to the dark web, through other services.

Alternative Security Tools

In place of the dark web report, Google pointed users to existing security features. These include Security Checkup, which reviews account protection settings, a built-in Password Manager that creates unique passwords, and Password Checkup, which alerts users when stored passwords are found in breaches.

Google said these tools are intended to provide more practical responses to security risks.

Timeline and Data Deletion

According to reporting by 9to5Google, users were notified of the shutdown via email. Scanning for new dark web breaches will stop on January 16, 2026. The feature will be fully discontinued on February 16, 2026, at which point all related user data will be deleted from Google’s servers.

How Users Can Remove Their Data

Users who want to manage their data before the shutdown can delete their monitoring profiles. This can be done by navigating to “Results with your info,” selecting “Edit monitoring profile,” and choosing “Delete monitoring profile” at the bottom of the page.

