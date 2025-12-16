Specialist Chichester Wellness Experts, Meyer Clinic, Highlight Benefits of Hormone Balancing and Menopause Treatments

Award-winning private Chichester practice, Meyer Clinic , has shared insights into the profound impacts patients experience following specialised hormonal balancing treatments, in a bid to raise awareness around the effective and proven options that many are unaware can have dramatic influences on symptoms of menopause.

Led by Dr Annelize Meyer, who has over two decades of professional experience in female wellbeing and aesthetics, the clinic’s services are based on a holistic, 360-degree approach, drawing on cutting-edge technologies and treatment plans tailored to the individual.

Improving Education Around Hormone Balancing at Different Life Stages

Conventionally, women experiencing hormone-related symptoms, and in perimenopause, menopause, and post menopause have had little in the way of freedom of choice.

Many have been offered HRT treatments that may not be suitable for them, or that have detrimental side effects, yet cannot access more specialised care that can address a broad range of concerns, from low energy and high stress levels to unintentional weight gain. HRT options should be offered, always including Bio-Identical or Body-Identical HRT formulations.

Meyer Clinic is seeking to change this, with a team of experienced practitioners and clinicians, including an in-house private GP, who offer advanced and customisable therapies and treatments, beginning with in-depth analytics to identify the right strategies and interventions for each person.

Dr Annelize from Meyer Clinic says, ‘Our hormones play an enormous role in almost every aspect of how we feel and function, but there has long been a gap in knowledge and information, not only for women with pronounced symptoms around menopause, but at all ages and phases when hormones can fluctuate significantly.

Treating a symptom, like poor sleep or high anxiety, doesn’t deliver long-term improvements. Our methodology is always to look for the underlying imbalance or cause to ensure patients feel and look happier, healthier, energised, and more capable, with the knowledge about their own bodies to make informed and empowered decisions.’

Examples of Hormonal and Menopause-Specific Therapies at Meyer Clinic

The private clinic offers a comprehensive range of testing and diagnostics and advanced body composition scanning. It provides initial consultations to which new patients can self-refer as a starting point to understand which services or tests will be most relevant and beneficial. These can include:

Microbiome and allergy testing

Specialised treatments for PCOS and endometriosis

Advanced blood and urine analytics

Blood chemistry testing

Meyer Clinic’s practitioners also provide more detailed DUTCH hormonal and epigenetic DNA tests, which offer depth of insight into predispositions, hormone profiles, inflammatory markers, stress reactions, melatonin levels, and more, building a full picture of a person’s hormonal function.

Depending on the outcomes, the clinic devises a personalised strategy based on the patient’s preferences, including nutritional supplementation, support with lifestyle changes, targeted medications, thyroid support, and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT).

Testimonials From Meyer Clinic Patients About the Impact of Hormonal Balancing Treatment

The clinic has an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Google, based on 86 reviews, many of which share insights into the real effects of the level of care, compassion, and empathy the Meyer Clinic team offers, and the positive outcomes many have experienced.

Joanne D said, ‘Dr Meyers’ expertise, interest and desire to help her patients is phenomenal. She quickly and scientifically diagnosed my health issues and resolved them. The results are quite frankly life-changing for me. I only wish I had met her many years ago, and I am extremely grateful for her help.’

Joana S says, ‘I suffer from PCOS, and since I was 15, I was cast aside. Now, thanks to Dr Meyer and Dr Dominique, I’m on track to my health goals, and my PCOS symptoms are either almost non-existent or on their way to going away! They are truly amazing and exceptional doctors who put you and your wellbeing first and foremost.’

Dr Annelize Meyer is the clinic’s Founder and Medical Director, and a member of the Independent Doctors Federation, British College of Aesthetic Medicine and the Institute of Functional Medicine, with 20+ years of experience.

Prospective new clients interested in learning more about any services mentioned or scheduling a private consultation can find further information through the Meyer Clinic website.

