Merriam-Webster Names “Slop” as Its Word of the Year for 2025

Merriam-Webster has selected “slop” as its word of the year for 2025, citing the growing presence of low-quality, AI-generated material across the internet and social media platforms over the past year.

Definition and Rationale

The dictionary defines “slop” as “digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence.” In an explanation published Sunday, Merriam-Webster said the term reflects how large volumes of AI-generated material have become a familiar part of online life.

The dictionary described the word as having an intentionally unappealing sound, comparing it to terms such as slime, sludge, and muck. It said the term is used to convey a mocking tone toward AI-generated content rather than one driven by fear.

Merriam-Webster’s Perspective

Greg Barlow, president of Merriam-Webster, told The Associated Press that the word captures public reactions to artificial intelligence and its outputs. He said people have found AI-generated content to be fascinating, annoying, and at times ridiculous, while remaining aware of its broader technological role.

Use of the Term in Media and Commentary

Journalists and commentators have used “slop” throughout the year to describe the effects of generative AI tools such as OpenAI’s Sora and Google’s Veo. These systems have contributed to the creation of AI-generated books, podcasts, music, advertisements, and films.

A study published in May reported that nearly 75% of new web content created in the previous month involved some form of AI, according to the research cited in coverage of the trend.

Economic and Social Concerns

The term has also been used in discussions of what some commentators call a “slop economy,” referring to the monetization of large volumes of AI-generated content through advertising. Critics have raised concerns that such practices may contribute to divisions between audiences who can afford access to higher-quality, paid content and those who rely on freely available material with limited informational value.

Broader Application of the Word

Beyond media and entertainment, “slop” has been applied to AI-generated outputs in other areas, including cybersecurity reporting, legal documents, and academic writing. Its usage has expanded alongside the adoption of generative AI tools across different sectors.

Other Technology-Related Words of the Year

Technology-related terms featured prominently in other word-of-the-year selections in 2025. Macquarie Dictionary chose “AI slop” as its top term, Oxford Dictionary selected “ragebait,” and Collins Dictionary named “vibe coding” as its word of the year.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

