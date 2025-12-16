LG Smart TV Owners Report Unremovable Microsoft Copilot App Appearing on Devices

Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot has begun appearing on some LG smart televisions, prompting complaints from users who say the app was added without notice and cannot be uninstalled.

Several LG smart TV owners reported on Reddit over the past few days that a Copilot app appeared on their devices unexpectedly. Users said the app could not be removed, though some were able to hide it from their home screens.

Reports From LG TV Owners and Engadget Staff

Engadget staff confirmed the presence of the Copilot app on multiple LG televisions, including a 2022 LG OLED model and a 2023 UA8000. In both cases, the app could not be deleted, but it could be hidden from view.

Another Engadget staff member with a 2022 LG OLED did not see the Copilot app on their device. The publication noted that availability may vary depending on individual privacy settings and permissions configured with LG.

Connection to LG’s AI Plans

LG said during the 2025 CES event that it planned to introduce a Copilot-powered AI Search feature in a new range of television models. The company did not previously state that Copilot would appear as a persistent app on existing devices.

Microsoft has been expanding Copilot across its product lineup this year, including dedicated Copilot-branded laptops and deeper integration into software and hardware platforms.

User Reaction to Forced Integration

The appearance of an unremovable AI app has raised concerns among some users, particularly given mixed reception toward AI assistants. Complaints focused on the lack of user choice and the inability to fully remove the app from the device.

LG has not publicly addressed why Copilot appeared on certain existing models or whether users will be given the option to uninstall it.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

