DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

LG Smart TV Owners Report Unremovable Microsoft Copilot App Appearing on Devices

ByJolyen

Dec 16, 2025

LG Smart TV Owners Report Unremovable Microsoft Copilot App Appearing on Devices

Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot has begun appearing on some LG smart televisions, prompting complaints from users who say the app was added without notice and cannot be uninstalled.

Several LG smart TV owners reported on Reddit over the past few days that a Copilot app appeared on their devices unexpectedly. Users said the app could not be removed, though some were able to hide it from their home screens.

Reports From LG TV Owners and Engadget Staff

Engadget staff confirmed the presence of the Copilot app on multiple LG televisions, including a 2022 LG OLED model and a 2023 UA8000. In both cases, the app could not be deleted, but it could be hidden from view.

Another Engadget staff member with a 2022 LG OLED did not see the Copilot app on their device. The publication noted that availability may vary depending on individual privacy settings and permissions configured with LG.

Connection to LG’s AI Plans

LG said during the 2025 CES event that it planned to introduce a Copilot-powered AI Search feature in a new range of television models. The company did not previously state that Copilot would appear as a persistent app on existing devices.

Microsoft has been expanding Copilot across its product lineup this year, including dedicated Copilot-branded laptops and deeper integration into software and hardware platforms.

User Reaction to Forced Integration

The appearance of an unremovable AI app has raised concerns among some users, particularly given mixed reception toward AI assistants. Complaints focused on the lack of user choice and the inability to fully remove the app from the device.

LG has not publicly addressed why Copilot appeared on certain existing models or whether users will be given the option to uninstall it.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Merriam-Webster Names “Slop” as Its Word of the Year for 2025
Dec 16, 2025 Jolyen
Cushman & Wakefield Core: UAE Real Estate 2025 Snapshot Highlights Tight Office Supply, Industrial Strength and Residential Moderation
Dec 16, 2025 Ethan Lin
Specialist Chichester Wellness Experts, Meyer Clinic, Highlight Benefits of Hormone Balancing and Menopause Treatments
Dec 16, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801