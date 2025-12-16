HSBC Says AI Adoption Must Be Problem-Led and Closely Governed

HSBC said its approach to technology adoption remains focused on solving concrete customer problems, even as advances in artificial intelligence accelerate and more autonomous AI systems become available.

Senior executives from the bank told Asian Banking & Finance that rapid developments in AI, particularly agentic models, have increased the importance of human judgement, regulatory oversight, and governance in financial services.

Technology Used Only Where It Adds Client Value

Winnie Yap, head of Global Payments Solutions at HSBC Singapore, said technology is only useful when it directly addresses customer needs. Speaking on the sidelines of the Singapore Fintech Festival 2025, she said banks must consider not only their direct clients but also the end users those clients serve.

Yap said many companies face complexity when handling multiple payment methods, including cards, e-wallets, and Singapore’s PayNow system. Managing these channels can be difficult for businesses, and HSBC’s role is to simplify that process by offering unified solutions that clients can extend to their own customers.

She added that technology alone is not sufficient and that clients continue to value strategic advice alongside digital tools.

Governance and Human Oversight in AI Systems

Shayan Hazir, HSBC’s chief digital officer for Asia excluding Hong Kong and for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, said innovation in banking is not about deploying the maximum number of tools. He said strong governance frameworks and regulatory guardrails are necessary to ensure AI systems remain safe and aligned with human values.

Hazir said human involvement is critical as AI systems become more capable. He said AI must be designed to operate ethically and responsibly, noting that such systems remain vulnerable to errors, hallucinations, and misleading outputs.

He added that HSBC is not seeking to limit the use of advanced or agentic AI models, but to ensure they are deployed with appropriate controls and human oversight.

Payments, Data, and the Role of Treasurers

On the payments side, HSBC said demand for real-time data and information is increasing. Yap said corporate treasurers now play a more strategic role within organisations, particularly as trade flows shift in response to tariffs announced by the United States and China.

She said access to timely information allows treasurers to make faster and more informed decisions, changing how banks need to support corporate clients.

HSBC’s focus, Yap said, is identifying how available technology can deliver instant information, sometimes through simple tools such as application programming interfaces.

Blockchain and Digital Commerce Trends

HSBC said blockchain technology supports its work on tokenised deposits and enables cross-border real-time transfers. The bank also pointed to the growth of digital commerce among its clients.

According to an HSBC study, more than 80% of business-to-consumer payments in Singapore are now conducted digitally. Yap said the bank supports clients at different stages of digital maturity, from those working on tokenised deposits and advanced digital products to more traditional businesses adapting to recent technological changes.

Organising Around Problems Rather Than Tools

Hazir said HSBC’s broader goal is to build organisations that generate ideas by focusing on problems and opportunities rather than operating in functional silos.

He said technology delivers results when teams are structured around outcomes, adding that learning or deploying tools without a clear purpose does not create value.

Featured image credits: Pexels

