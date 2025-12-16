FMIS Supports Multi-Entity Organisations with Proven Fixed Asset Management Solutions

Financial and Management Information Systems (FMIS) is highlighting how its fixed asset management software helps multi-entity organisations maintain accurate records, streamline reporting, and support compliance across multiple subsidiaries and locations. FMIS has provided multi-company and multi-book fixed asset functionality for many years, supporting clients that operate across different regions, business units, or brands.

FMIS provides a centralised system that can help multi-entity businesses track assets throughout their entire lifecycle. This has been developed in response to the difficulties that such companies can have in managing their asset inventories, maintaining financial reporting, and ensuring that they’re compliant with regulations across all of their subsidiaries.

Manually tracking assets across different departments, companies, and physical locations can be time-consuming, and human error can lead to costly mistakes, with assets being effectively lost in the system. By providing a centralised, real-time database, dedicated fixed asset management solutions can act as a single source of truth for all assets across the organisation, regardless of location.

As such, the fixed asset tracking software from FMIS provides in-built multi-company and multi-book tracking, with features for regulatory and tax compliance, adhering to local, state, and federal regulations, as well as management across multiple currencies and countries. The software is designed ot be highly flexible and customizable, to speak to the specific needs of each organisation with asset coding structures, reporting formats, and workflows that can all be closely tailored.

Multi-entity business asset management can also be more difficult due to a lack of visibility and insights, with data being spread across multiple companies or locations, each of which might have its own data practices. With a centralised fixed asset software system, all data can be pulled into one ecosystem, allowing for much more effective and robust reporting and enabling more effective decision-making for financial, management, and operational purposes.

About FMIS

FMIS provides enterprise asset management and order process software designed to be used across any country, industry, and size of operation. Having built up a client base across more than 40 countries since 1986, they have developed expertise in asset management of all kinds. They encourage any multi-entity business decision-makers to take a closer look at the solutions they can provide on their website.

