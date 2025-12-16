DMR News

Paralegal Graduates Honored at Inspiring Ceremony Featuring Keynote Address by Attorney Matt Pfau

Dec 16, 2025

The Paralegal Institute celebrated its newest graduating class this week, recognizing students who completed a rigorous, practice-based certificate program designed to mirror the demands of real-world legal work. The ceremony featured an inspiring keynote address from attorney and program founder Matt Pfau, who praised graduates for their resilience, discipline, and commitment to professional excellence.

“This program was intentionally designed to recreate the actual practice of being a paralegal,” Pfau said during his remarks. “You didn’t just try—you succeeded. You showed up, you worked hard, and you made it happen.”

Pfau emphasized the unique challenges many students faced while pursuing their education, including balancing full-time jobs, raising families, and managing everyday responsibilities. He noted that these experiences reflect the realities of a modern paralegal career.

“Your family doesn’t disappear when you work in law,” he said. “That’s real life—and overcoming those challenges while mastering a demanding curriculum makes your achievement even more impressive.”

Throughout his address, Pfau highlighted how legal education transforms the way individuals understand and interact with the world around them.

“When you understand the law, the world looks different,” he noted. “You now have a clear perspective on what’s really happening—and that clarity is one of the greatest benefits of this profession.”

Pfau encouraged graduates to embrace two foundational aspects of the paralegal role:

(1) Legal analysis — “Thinking with your legal mind sets you apart. It’s what makes you a great paralegal.”
(2) Client relationships — “Never underestimate the privilege of working closely with clients. Their victories become your victories.”

He closed with a reminder of the critical role paralegals play in supporting the legal process and ensuring clients feel supported through challenging moments.

“You have the ability to make clients feel okay throughout the legal journey. That matters. Congratulations—you’ve earned this.”

Pfau also reaffirmed his continued support for graduates, offering mentorship and letters of recommendation as they enter the legal workforce.

About The Paralegal Institute

The Paralegal Institute Certificate Program trains aspiring paralegals through a rigorous, practice-based curriculum that prepares graduates to deliver immediate value to employers. Through immersive instruction and hands-on legal training, students develop the analytical skills, confidence, and professional readiness needed to thrive in diverse legal environments. The program is committed to elevating the paralegal profession by equipping graduates to enhance firm efficiency, strengthen client service, and make meaningful contributions within the legal field.

