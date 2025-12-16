Desi Raga Announces Global Expansion of Ayurvedic Luxury Skincare

Desi Raga Expands its Reach to the Global Market

Desi Raga, an Ayurvedic skincare brand that blends the traditional wisdom of India with modern luxury, has officially announced the expansion of its product offerings to a global market. Founded by Suma Rao and Chandni Gupta, the brand focuses on offering skincare solutions that are not only ethically sourced but also meticulously crafted using the finest natural ingredients from their native habitats across India. This global expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to reach a wider audience with its high-quality, sustainable, and organic products.

The company’s unique approach to skincare lies in its dedication to sourcing each ingredient from the exact region where it thrives naturally, ensuring maximum potency and effectiveness. By embracing Indian Ayurvedic principles, Desi Raga has distinguished itself in a crowded beauty market by creating products that deliver results without relying on synthetic chemicals, preservatives, or harmful fillers.

The Rise of Desi Raga: A Global Skincare Journey

The inception of Desi Raga stemmed from the founders’ desire to bring the ancient beauty secrets of their Indian heritage into the modern skincare world. For Suma Rao and Chandni Gupta, the creation of the brand was driven by a deep respect for the Ayurvedic wisdom passed down through generations of women in their families, who maintained flawless complexions using kitchen-crafted remedies. With a vision to bridge the gap between these time-honored practices and modern luxury skincare, Desi Raga was born.

“Our mission was clear,” said Suma Rao, Co-Founder of Desi Raga. “We wanted to prove that it’s possible to combine the purity of home remedies with the sophistication of luxury skincare products. We believe that luxury isn’t about flashy packaging or exorbitant prices—it’s about what’s inside.”

Commitment to Ethical Sourcing and Sustainability

Desi Raga has built its reputation on the principle of “purity from the source,” ensuring that all of its ingredients are sourced ethically from their natural habitats across India. The company places a strong emphasis on sustainability, producing products in small batches to ensure freshness and potency while minimizing waste.

“We take pride in knowing that every ingredient in our products is sourced from the environment it was meant to thrive in,” shared Chandni Gupta, Co-Founder. “Whether it’s sandalwood from the South or specific Himalayan botanicals, the climate and soil conditions where these ingredients grow are integral to their therapeutic benefits.”

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Desi Raga avoids the use of palm oil, mineral oils, synthetic fragrances, and artificial colors—common fillers used by many other brands. The brand’s clean label approach makes it stand out in an industry increasingly dominated by greenwashing and misleading claims.

A New Era of Skinimalism

Desi Raga’s range of products is a testament to the growing trend of skinimalism—a movement that emphasizes simpler, more effective skincare routines. The brand’s curated collection of handcrafted soaps, therapeutic face care, and enhancing essentials focuses on treating specific skin concerns such as pigmentation, fine lines, and dryness, all with natural ingredients that nourish, rather than mask, the skin.

The brand’s flagship products include a multi-functional face wash that replaces the need for multiple cleansers, as well as serums and creams that work together to hydrate and balance the skin. Additionally, their lip balms and kajals offer both cosmetic and therapeutic benefits, keeping the skin healthy while enhancing natural beauty.

The Desi Raga Vision: A Symphony of Wellness and Luxury

Desi Raga’s vision extends beyond skincare; it is about creating a ritual—a daily symphony of wellness and self-care. The brand’s name, derived from the concept of “raga,” which symbolizes melody and rhythm in Indian classical music, reflects this holistic approach. Suma and Chandni envision their brand as a harmonious fusion of ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and contemporary luxury, where skincare becomes a therapeutic ritual rather than just a cosmetic necessity.

With a growing loyal customer base worldwide—from New York to Sydney—Desi Raga’s products are now available in select international markets. The expansion is part of the brand’s broader strategy to bring authentic Indian Ayurvedic beauty to a global audience, offering natural skincare solutions that resonate with those who seek purity, luxury, and efficacy.

About Desi Raga

Desi Raga is a luxury skincare brand founded by Suma Rao and Chandni Gupta, dedicated to blending authentic Indian Ayurvedic principles with modern skincare innovations. The brand offers a wide range of therapeutic skincare products that are handcrafted using ethically sourced, natural ingredients from across India. Desi Raga’s mission is to bring the wisdom of Ayurveda to the global market, providing customers with premium, organic skincare solutions that deliver both beauty and wellness.

For more information, visit Desi Raga .

Media Contact:

Suma Rao

Founder, Desi Raga

Email: hello@desiraga.com

Social Media:

Website

Instagram

Facebook

Youtube

WhatsApp Support