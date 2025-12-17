Jamal Ahmed Wins Privacy Leader of the Year Award for Outstanding Achievements in Data Privacy

Jamal Ahmed, the Founder of Privacy Pros Academy, has been awarded the prestigious Privacy Leader of the Year award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of data privacy. The award celebrates Jamal’s leadership in transforming the data privacy education sector and empowering thousands of professionals to build successful careers in privacy and data protection.

As the Founder of Privacy Pros Academy, Jamal has revolutionized the way data privacy law is taught, making it accessible and actionable for professionals across the globe. His practical approach has helped over 70,000 professionals across 137 countries navigate the complexities of data protection and GDPR compliance. Under Jamal’s guidance, professionals are equipped not only to pass exams but to apply their knowledge confidently in real-world environments, resulting in successful career transformations.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Privacy Leader of the Year award,” said Jamal Ahmed. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our global community of mentees. Data privacy is about more than compliance; it’s about ensuring that professionals have the tools to make meaningful, real-world impact in their organizations.”

From Rejection to Global Recognition

Jamal’s rise to prominence is a remarkable story of perseverance. Despite having no law degree or technical background, Jamal was initially rejected by many gatekeepers in the data privacy industry. “I was told I didn’t belong,” he recalls. “No law degree, no technical background, they said it wasn’t for people like me.”

However, Jamal did not accept these limitations. Instead, he carved out his path and founded Privacy Pros Academy, with the aim of providing practical privacy training that could help individuals overcome barriers to success. His groundbreaking work in privacy consultancy and education has since earned him recognition as the #1 UK LinkedIn Creator in Privacy & IP Law and led to his consultancy, Kazient Privacy Experts, being recognized as one of the best in the industry.

Jamal’s bestselling book, The Easy Peasy Guide to the GDPR, which has held the #1 spot on Amazon for over two years, helped further cement his reputation as a global leader in data privacy education.

A New Approach to Data Privacy Training

At Privacy Pros Academy, Jamal has developed a distinctive approach to training that sets his organization apart from others. Unlike traditional programs that focus primarily on theory and passing exams, Privacy Pros Academy emphasizes practical application, helping professionals not only to understand data privacy laws but to implement them effectively in their organizations. Jamal’s “Easy Peasy” methodology distills complex regulations into simple, actionable steps that professionals can apply immediately.

“Our goal is to empower privacy professionals with the confidence to lead,” Jamal explains. “It’s about building leaders who can take charge of privacy initiatives, overcome imposter syndrome, and develop the strategic thinking necessary to advance in their careers.”

Many of Jamal’s mentees have gone on to secure roles at leading global companies, including Meta, Google, Deloitte, and regulatory bodies worldwide. Some have even doubled their salaries after completing their program, showcasing the real-world impact of Jamal’s approach.

Privacy Pros Academy’s Global Impact

Jamal’s influence extends far beyond the training programs offered by Privacy Pros Academy. His Privacy Pros Podcast ranks in the top 2.5% globally and reaches listeners in over 117 countries. Jamal is also a regular commentator for major media outlets, including BBC News, ITV News, and Sky News, where he provides expert analysis on emerging trends and challenges in data privacy.

As a frequent writer for outlets such as The Independent, Foreign Policy, and Euronews, Jamal’s thought leadership has helped shape the global conversation on data protection. His work continues to inspire professionals around the world to build careers that make a difference in the digital age.

About Privacy Pros Academy

Founded by Jamal Ahmed, Privacy Pros Academy is a leading provider of data privacy education and career mentorship. The Academy’s innovative approach equips professionals with the tools they need to lead privacy programs and navigate complex data protection regulations like the GDPR, PDPL and EU AI Act. With over 70,000 graduates from around the world, Privacy Pros Academy has become the go-to resource for anyone looking to advance their career in the data privacy field.

