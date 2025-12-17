Apple TV App for Android Adds Google Cast Support

Apple said on Monday that the Apple TV app for Android now supports Google Cast, allowing users to stream video and audio from their Android devices directly to compatible televisions.

Google Cast Comes to the Android App

With the update, Android users can cast Apple TV content to their TVs by installing the Apple TV app from Google Play on smartphones, tablets, or foldable devices. To start casting, users tap the Cast icon located in the top right corner of the app.

Google Cast support enables playback on televisions without requiring a separate Apple device.

Context Within the Streaming Market

The addition comes as competition among streaming platforms continues to intensify. Netflix and Paramount are engaged in efforts to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, while Disney has announced plans to merge Hulu into its main streaming app.

The timing also follows Netflix’s recent decision to end Google Cast support in its own app, a move that drew criticism from some subscribers. Apple’s support for Google Cast offers Android users an alternative way to stream content to the television.

Apple TV Content Offering

Apple TV’s catalog is smaller than those of several competing services, but includes original series and films such as “Severance,” “Pluribus,” “The Studio,” “The Morning Show,” and “Slow Horses,” along with the recent film “F1.”

The service also carries live sports programming, including “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheaders, Major League Soccer matches, and Formula 1 races in the United States.

Featured image credits: ccnull.de

