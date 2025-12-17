Nathan Howerton Joins Heritage Auctions as Consignment/Projects Director

Nathan Howerton Takes on New Role at Heritage Auctions, Championing Diversity and Innovation in the Auction World

Heritage Auctions is proud to announce the appointment of Nathan Howerton as Consignment/Projects Director. With a background in entrepreneurship and marketing, Howerton aims to bring a new vision to the auction world, blending modern trends with a deep respect for the treasures of the past.

A seasoned leader with a passion for both storytelling and preserving pop culture artifacts, Howerton brings a unique perspective that drives his mission to diversify the industry and shed light on underappreciated creators and untold stories. “Heritage Auctions is the perfect fit for me as I aim to educate the public about the incredible value of historical treasures while celebrating the legacy of those who created them,” said Howerton. “We are entering an era where AI and digital technologies shape our world, but the handmade creations of the past only grow in value and significance.”

The Intersection of AI and Analog Treasures: A New Era in Collecting

As the world becomes more digital, the value of tangible, handmade items continues to rise. The recent record-breaking sale of a Superman #1 comic at Heritage Auctions serves as a testament to this trend. As Howerton steps into his new role, he is excited to bring his entrepreneurial skills and marketing expertise to the table, ensuring that the auction house remains at the forefront of these shifts.

Howerton’s approach emphasizes the importance of blending modern technology with the physical treasures that collectors hold dear. “It’s an exciting time to be part of the auction world,” he said. “In a digital age, people are increasingly seeking to connect with authentic, physical items, the kind that tell stories and represent moments in history. At Heritage, we are uniquely positioned to educate and share these stories with a global audience.”

A Fresh Approach: Bringing Diversity and Respect to the Auction World

Heritage Auctions has long been known for its commitment to knowledge and respect for all its clients. Howerton, who brings both a fresh perspective and a strong sense of passion for the industry, is confident that his new role will help elevate the brand even further.

“As one of the few African Americans in the auction industry, I understand the importance of representation,” Howerton explained. “It’s not just about bringing more diverse voices into the fold, but also about ensuring that the stories of creators and treasures from all walks of life are celebrated.”

Howerton’s deep respect for both the historical value of the objects Heritage Auctions handles and the individuals behind them ensures that each piece is treated with care, while his entrepreneurial mindset and forward-thinking approach are set to bring a fresh energy to the business.

Why Heritage Auctions Was the Right Fit

When choosing where to continue his career, Howerton found a natural alignment with Heritage Auctions’ values. “Heritage is a brand that not only values its history but also treats everyone involved with care and respect. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and supportive, and I’m excited to join a team that shares my passion for preserving and educating about the treasures we handle.”

Howerton is also looking forward to leading innovative projects that will bridge the gap between the digital age and the timeless appeal of analog artifacts. “My goal is to educate and inspire new collectors, while also recognizing the long-time enthusiasts who appreciate the historical value of these incredible objects.”

About Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions is the largest collectibles auctioneer in the world, with a rich history of selling fine art, rare comics, jewelry, coins, and more. Founded in 1976, the company has built a reputation for excellence in customer service, a deep knowledge of its categories, and a passion for preserving and sharing the cultural treasures that define our collective history.

