Beyond Aesthetics: How Sensory Interiors is Redefining Design for the Autism Community

Picture this: it’s morning, and you’re rushing to get your child ready for school. Breakfast is half-eaten, clothes are scattered, and every minute counts. But your child covers their ears, shouts, and refuses to move. At first, it may look like a tantrum. In reality, it is their nervous system responding to an overwhelming environment. The hum of the fridge, the clack of dishes in the dishwasher, and the glare of the white light may feel minor to most people, but for a neurodivergent child (someone whose brain processes the world differently, such as people with autism, ADHD, or sensory processing disorder), it can feel as if the world is collapsing.

This is the invisible crisis Lily Riefkohl saw everywhere. It’s why she founded Sensory Interiors, recently recognized as the Best Neurodivergent Interior Design Firm in South Florida for 2025 by Best of Best Review.

This isn’t just about an award. It’s about a revolution in how spaces are designed for the one in 31 children in America diagnosed with autism and the 22 millions more navigating ADHD and dealing with sensory processing challenges.

When the Designer Becomes the Designed For

Riefkohl doesn’t just design for neurodivergent individuals. She is one. Living with ADHD, she spent years noticing something most people overlook: spaces have personalities, and some of them are hostile.

“I used to think I was just sensitive,” Riefkohl admits. “Then I realized my brain was giving me information about the space that others weren’t receiving.”

With degrees in environmental design, architecture, and interior design, she had the technical skills. Her neurodivergence gave her something no textbook could teach: firsthand understanding of what it feels like when a space fails you.

The Moment Everything Clicked

After teaching architecture and working with high-end residential clients, Riefkohl joined a company that owned clinics for children with autism. Walking into those therapy spaces was revelatory.

“Families were investing thousands in therapy,” Riefkohl says, “but the environment was undoing half the work.”

She collaborated with Registered Behavior Technicians and Board Certified Behavior Analysts, spoke with parents, and listened closely to children through their behaviors and responses. She conducted research, studied relevant literature, consulted experts, and immersed herself fully in these environments to understand their needs and deliver design solutions that truly support them.

What she discovered changed everything. No one in the United States was focused exclusively on designing for neurodivergent individuals. That realization led to the founding of Sensory Interiors, the only practice in the country dedicated solely to neurodivergent-centered design, with specialized expertise in autism spectrum disorder.

Transforming Spaces, Transforming Lives

Based in South Florida but serving clients nationwide, Riefkohl has designed over 35 ABA therapy clinics and transformed countless homes and medical offices across America.

A mother reached out after years of watching her son struggle with daily meltdowns. Within a week of implementing Sensory Interiors’ recommendations, the change was remarkable. Once the sensory triggers overwhelming his nervous system were addressed, he was able to move through his day with greater calm and focus.

Many clinical directors reported similar outcomes. Therapists felt less exhausted, children were more engaged, and parents felt relief the moment they walked through the door. The therapy itself had not changed. The environment had, and with it, the experience of everyone inside the space.

What Actually Changes

What overwhelms a neurodivergent person is often invisible to others. Sound bouncing off hard surfaces, the constant hum of HVAC systems, or clashing colors can push the nervous system into fight or flight. These are not minor annoyances. For many neurodivergent individuals, they create real distress, making it difficult to focus, feel safe, or stay regulated in a space.

Sensory Interiors addresses these challenges through research-based design that prioritizes how a space is experienced. In clinics and medical settings, every potential sensory trigger is evaluated, from lighting and acoustics to spatial flow and materials. In homes, the approach becomes deeply personal, shaped around each child’s unique sensory profile. The goal is not just to change how a space looks, but how it feels to the nervous system.

Why This Matters to Everyone

You likely know someone affected by this, a friend’s child who cannot sleep in their own room or a neighbor’s child overwhelmed in spaces that seem perfectly fine to others. With autism, ADHD, and sensory processing challenges affecting millions of Americans, this is not a niche issue. It is a widespread need long overlooked.

“People see a child struggling and think it’s behavioral,” Riefkohl explains. “Many don’t consider that the environment itself may be the problem. Small changes in the environment can dramatically transform a child’s life.”

The Best of Best Review award reflects what families and clinics have already experienced. When spaces are designed with a true understanding of neurodivergence, people thrive.

Building the Standard That Should Already Exist

Riefkohl’s vision extends beyond individual projects. Through Sensory Interiors, she is working to make sensory accessibility a standard and shift how the entire design industry thinks about who spaces serve.

“Every clinic we design and every home we transform proves what’s possible,” she says. “And it raises the standard for what design can be.”

