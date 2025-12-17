Netflix Partners With iHeartMedia to Add Video Podcasts in 2026

Netflix and iHeartMedia said on Tuesday that they have entered a partnership to bring 14 video podcasts exclusively to Netflix, marking the streaming company’s second major expansion into podcast content.

Exclusive Video Podcasts Coming to Netflix

Under the agreement, new episodes of the video podcasts will debut on Netflix in the United States in early 2026, with plans to roll out to additional markets later. The deal includes all new episodes from the participating shows, along with a selection of library episodes.

iHeartMedia will retain audio-only rights and distribution, meaning the podcasts will continue to be available on iHeartRadio and other major podcast platforms.

Shows and Hosts Included in the Deal

The partnership spans multiple genres, including comedy, crime, history, and sports. Shows included in the agreement feature hosts such as Chelsea Handler on “Dear Chelsea,” Charlamagne on “The Breakfast Club,” and Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark on “My Favorite Murder.”

The full list of shows includes:

The Breakfast Club

Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast

My Favorite Murder

Dear Chelsea

Joe and Jada

This Is Important

The Psychology of Your 20s

Behind the Bastards

Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know

Stuff You Missed in History Class

Stuff to Blow Your Mind

New Rory & MAL

3 and Out with John Middlekauff

Buried Bones

Shift Away From YouTube for Video Distribution

The video versions of these podcasts will be exclusive to Netflix, meaning they will no longer appear on YouTube. While Netflix is aiming to attract viewers who prefer watching podcasts rather than listening to audio-only versions, the shift could affect advertising revenue and audience reach for creators who previously relied on YouTube’s platform.

Part of a Broader Podcast Strategy

The iHeartMedia deal follows Netflix’s recent agreement with Spotify, which brought video versions of shows such as “The Ringer,” “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” and “The Zach Lowe Show” to the platform.

Netflix has been working to broaden its content beyond traditional television series and films. The company has also signed agreements with creators such as Ms. Rachel and Mark Rober, introduced party-style games for television screens, and explored other formats aimed at expanding viewer engagement.

The podcast partnership comes as Netflix continues to adjust its content strategy amid wider changes in the streaming and media landscape.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

