OneSila Unveils Native Magento PIM Integration to Reduce Time-to-Market for E-Commerce Sellers

OneSila today announced the launch of its native Magento PIM integration, introducing a product information management upgrade that aims to reduce time-to-market for e-commerce sellers and simplify operational workflows inside Magento. The integration is built to address one of the most persistent bottlenecks for merchants: slow and repetitive product onboarding processes that hinder catalogue expansion and daily updates.

The company said early pilot merchants using the Magento PIM connection processed up to 40 per cent more SKUs per week and reduced product onboarding time by nearly half. OneSila positions the improvement as a direct response to the challenges that Magento sellers face when managing large catalogues, multiple storefronts, or complex product variations across regions.

The new integration enables Magento users to centralise their product information management, update listings from a single control centre, and sync changes natively without relying on connectors or middleware. According to the company, this reduces the risk of inconsistent data, manual errors, and delays commonly associated with maintaining products directly inside Magento’s backend.

“Magento merchants have historically spent too much time navigating spreadsheets, slow admin panels, and repetitive manual updates,” said Sascha Dobbelaere, founder of OneSila. “Our goal with this native Magento PIM integration is to give teams a faster, cleaner, and more scalable way to manage product data. Sellers can now focus on growth rather than internal operational hurdles.”

The platform supports simple, configurable, bundle, and variant products, offering structured attributes, EAN tracking, real price lists, multi-currency handling, and a shared media library. These features are aimed at helping Magento sellers maintain consistent product quality even as catalogues expand. OneSila said its AI tools can also assist teams in creating product descriptions, refining content in a brand’s preferred tone, and filling in missing information at scale.

For global or multi-storefront Magento operations, the PIM integration introduces built-in multi-language content options, currency rules, and channel-specific overrides. Merchants can expand internationally without repeating product setup tasks for each new region. Listings remain aligned across channels, including Magento, Shopify, WooCommerce, Amazon, eBay, and SHEIN.

“Product teams want to enrich and maintain catalogues without worrying about time-outs or version conflicts,” said David, OneSila’s co-founder. “By giving Magento sellers a real-time PIM connection, we ensure they can update products instantly while keeping their existing store infrastructure intact. This is a major operational upgrade for any merchant working at scale.”

OneSila said the integration uses an API-first setup requiring only secure access configuration from the Magento admin panel. After authentication, users map attributes, set synchronisation rules, and begin pushing product updates directly into Magento. The process does not require code changes, ensuring what the company describes as a low-disruption onboarding experience for technical and non-technical teams.

The company noted that early data shows merchants experienced 60 per cent faster product launch cycles, improved conversion rates linked to enriched product content, and fewer internal support tickets related to catalogue discrepancies. OneSila attributes these outcomes to a centralised PIM model that removes data silos and standardises workflows.

The launch underscores a growing shift in the e-commerce sector toward operational efficiency through unified product data systems. As digital catalogues grow in size and complexity, platforms dedicated to product information management have become increasingly essential for merchants aiming to compete across multiple online channels.

For Magento users managing significant SKU volumes, OneSila said the integration is designed to support large catalogues with fast load times and an interface built for reliability and team collaboration. Real-time autosave, shared media management, and advanced variant configuration allow departments to work simultaneously without interfering with each other’s updates.

The company expects increased demand for PIM adoption in 2025 as e-commerce teams move away from spreadsheet-driven processes and toward more automated product operations.

About OneSila

OneSila is a product information management and sales channel platform built to help e-commerce teams centralise product data, streamline catalogue workflows, and scale across global marketplaces. The system supports Magento, Shopify, WooCommerce, Amazon, eBay, and additional channels through an API-driven architecture designed for speed and operational efficiency.

Founded on the need for a modern, intuitive solution for merchants managing large product volumes, OneSila provides tools for product enrichment, centralised PIM and DAM functions, multi-channel synchronisation, EAN tracking, and digital product passport management. The platform is used by teams seeking to reduce manual workloads and accelerate time-to-market across all sales channels.