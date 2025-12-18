Wildcat Management Publishes New Feature on Downtown Dallas Ownership, “What $12.5M Buys in Downtown Dallas: Inside the Purse Building”

Wildcat Management announced the publication of a new feature article, “What $12.5M Buys in Downtown Dallas: Inside the Purse Building,” which presents a narrative look at ownership, brand control, and redevelopment optionality in Downtown Dallas through the lens of The Purse Building. The article is available at https://bit.ly/purse-building-dallas.

The feature highlights The Purse Building, a six-story, 65,000 square foot historic property located at 601 Elm Street in Downtown Dallas. Wildcat Management reintroduced the asset as an ownership opportunity with multiple concept paths under evaluation, including an owner-user corporate headquarters strategy, a boutique hotel or hospitality concept, and a creative multi-tenant office approach with ground floor activation. The property remains available for sale.

The article places the property within a broader reinvestment cycle underway in the urban core, including major planned and in-progress catalysts such as the $3.7 billion Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center expansion, scheduled to open in 2029, and the planned Texas Stock Exchange headquarters.

Architectural studies by Merriman Anderson Architects for the Purse Building illustrate a boutique hotel concept envisioning 100 keys and 10,000 square feet of ground floor retail, paired with rooftop dining or event space, presented as a concept direction rather than a guaranteed outcome.

The feature also references incentives associated with the asset, including Federal (20%) and State (25%) Historic Tax Credits, a 10-year City of Dallas Historic Tax Abatement, and inclusion in the City Center TIF District, which can influence overall project economics for qualified owner users and investors.

To request the investor packet or schedule a tour, contact Monica Moreno at mmoreno@wildcatmanagement.net.