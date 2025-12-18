DMR News

FSA Deadline Approaches as Unused Funds Near Forfeiture for U.S. Account Holders

ByEthan Lin

Dec 18, 2025

With fewer than 48 hours remaining before the annual December 31 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) deadline, U.S. consumers face the potential forfeiture of unused pre-tax funds. Each year, billions of dollars in FSA balances go unspent due to missed deadlines or uncertainty around eligible purchases.

SurviveX, a U.S.-based provider of emergency medical preparedness supplies, is drawing attention to the narrow window remaining for account holders to allocate remaining FSA funds in accordance with plan guidelines. According to the company, first aid and emergency preparedness kits are among the categories commonly eligible under many FSA plans, making them a practical consideration for last-minute account usage.

“Many consumers are unaware of how quickly the deadline arrives or assume they have more time than they actually do,” said Janco B, Co-Founder of SurviveX. “Once the deadline passes, unused balances are typically forfeited, regardless of intent or circumstance.”

Industry data consistently shows that year-end FSA forfeitures remain a widespread issue, particularly among individuals who delay purchases until the final days of December. Retailers offering clearly labeled FSA-eligible products and immediate transaction processing can help reduce uncertainty during this final period, especially as account holders seek to ensure purchases qualify before the cutoff.

SurviveX notes that emergency preparedness products purchased within the eligible period can provide long-term household value beyond the year-end deadline, particularly for families, travelers, and individuals focused on safety readiness.

Availability

SurviveX First Aid Kits are available through Amazon, where eligible products are clearly identified to assist consumers completing end-of-year FSA purchases before the December 31 deadline.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

