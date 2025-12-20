DMR News

ImmiAssist migrates from Immi-Assist.online to ImmiAssist.com

ByEthan Lin

Dec 20, 2025

ImmiAssist, an online platform unifying visa and travel authorization processing, recently migrated from Immi-Assist.online to ImmiAssist.com to enhance visibility, trustworthiness and make it easier to find the website on Google. The platform consolidates different immigration destinations into a single, standardized and easy to use online application making it more straightforward for clients to get their visa approved.

As a certified travel visa and ETA/ESTA agent with local specialist and immigration lawyers in various destinations, ImmiAssist offers global coverage. Clients are encouraged to use the service to make their visa applications simple by using trusted reliable experts and offering clear advice on next steps.

So far, ImmiAssist has processed more than 100,000 visas with a 99.7% approval rate. Experts are available 24/7 to provide assistance and answer questions.

“We operate a network of immigration specialists who are ready to help clients at any time, whether they’re travelling for tourism, study, working, or they’re simply relocating,” the outfit explains.”

“One of the great things about us is that we have an experienced team who understands the complexity of visa requirements and immigration laws. We always start by evaluating a client’s situation and offering them advice in plain language they can understand, moving their application forwards.”

The migration from the old website to the new web platform will make it easier for ImmiAssist to offer its core services conveniently. Right now, it’s providing help for people who need immigration assistance using its extensive network of experienced professionals covering every step of the process. It can also offer visas for specific purposes, like business and leisure, having years of experience in the industry and understanding how authorities work.

ImmiAssist helps clients reach numerous destinations, including Australia and the UK. New Zealand, United States, Canada, India, Indonesia. Vietnam, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Saudi Arabia, and various other countries and territories across the globe. Those looking to move forward quickly can pay a fee to the agency to begin their application process.

For more information about ImmiAssist, use the contact details below:

