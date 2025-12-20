Windura Announces Leadership Transition as Longtime Installation Director Retires and Company Prepares for Next Phase of Growth

Windura, a trusted window and door specialist serving the Kansas City region, today announced the upcoming retirement of Dave Stecher, Installation Director, after over 15 years of dedicated service and leadership. His retirement at the end of this year represents the culmination of a remarkable career and the deep impact he has had on Windura’s people and projects alike.

During his tenure, Stecher played a pivotal role in shaping Windura’s installation standards and maintaining its reputation for craftsmanship and professionalism. As the region’s only FGIA/AAMA InstallationMasters accredited trainer, Stecher has mentored countless installers, employed at Windura and elsewhere, ensuring consistent, high-quality results for homeowners across the Midwest. Following his retirement, he will continue to offer InstallationMasters certification training to help advance installer education and uphold Windura’s standards of excellence.

“Dave’s leadership and technical expertise have set a strong foundation for the next generation of our installation team,” said Daniel Lee, General Manager and owner of Windura. “His integrity and dedication to industry best practices helped make Windura what it is today. We are deeply grateful for his years of service and the culture of quality he built.”

Stecher added, “It has been an honor to help develop Windura’s installation program and to work alongside a team that takes so much pride in their craft. Even while technically retired, I’m looking forward to continuing to offer InstallationMasters certification training at Windura to installers in the Kansas City area to help support the next wave of skilled professionals.”

Windura’s installation program and training standards have been key to maintaining its status as a Marvin Certified Installing Retailer—a designation that reflects deep product knowledge, precision installation practices, and a commitment to homeowner satisfaction. Under Stecher’s leadership, Windura upholds Marvin’s rigorous standards, ensuring customers receive the full performance and longevity their windows and doors are designed to deliver.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for Windura and Marvin, following the opening of Marvin’s new manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Kansas, which supports expanded production and distribution throughout the region. The new facility represents a continued investment in innovation and local partnerships that benefit both homeowners and trade professionals.

“As we transition leadership within our installation department, our focus remains the same—providing exceptional experiences for our customers,” Daniel Lee, General Manager and owner of Windura. “With Marvin’s local expansion and our continued growth, this next chapter positions Windura to serve even more homeowners with efficiency, expertise, and care.”

Dustin Junkin, a dedicated Project Leader and long-time member of the Windura team, will be promoted to Installation Director. Junkin’s advancement will continue to support Windura’s growth and operational excellence.

About Windura

Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Windura specializes in window and door replacement, installation, and repair services throughout the Kansas City area. As the only Marvin Certified Installing Retailer in Kansas, Windura provides professional guidance and installation for premium window and door products. The company is recognized for its dedication to craftsmanship, ongoing training for installers, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.windura.com .