Woman-Owned Glowless Launches at Revolve, Bringing Asian Glow Patches to Millions

Glowless, the Portland-based wellness brand pioneering topical solutions for alcohol-related facial redness, today, announced the launch of its signature 6-pack Asian flush patches on Revolve, one of the world’s largest online fashion retailers.

Led by an Asian American woman who spent years navigating the social challenges of visible flushing, Glowless developed its transparent patches to help the estimated 560 million people worldwide who experience facial redness when drinking—commonly known as “Asian glow.” The condition affects up to 50% of individuals with East Asian heritage, though the genetic variation responsible can occur in anyone.

“For too long, people like me have had to choose between joining friends for a drink and turning bright red with a racing heartbeat and pounding headache—or avoiding it altogether. I think everyone should be able to enjoy a drink if they want to,” said the founder of Glowless. “I wanted something that actually worked, not another pill that just masked symptoms. We created a discreet solution that lets people feel like themselves in any social setting.”

How It Works

Unlike antihistamines or antacids that merely suppress visible symptoms, Glowless patches deliver a proprietary blend of vitamins and antioxidants—including Glutathione, N-Acetyl Cysteine, and Alpha Lipoic Acid—straight to the body. This formulation is designed to support the body’s natural process of breaking down acetaldehyde, the toxic byproduct responsible for flushing, racing heart, and headaches.

The transparent patches are applied 30-45 minutes before drinking and can be worn discreetly on the upper arm, chest, or lower stomach for up to 12 hours.

Why Revolve

The partnership with Revolve positions Glowless alongside the retailer’s curated selection of trending beauty and wellness brands, providing access to millions of style and health-conscious consumers.

“Revolve has built its reputation on discovering what’s next,” said the Glowless team. “Being on their platform means reaching people who’ve been searching for a real solution—and probably didn’t know one existed.”

Product Availability

The Glowless Alcohol Flush Patch 6-Pack is now available at Revolve.com. For more information, visit glowless.co .

About Glowless

Glowless is a woman and Asian American-owned wellness company headquartered in Portland, Oregon. The brand develops topical solutions for alcohol-related facial redness, helping people worldwide feel more confident when they choose to drink. With a 96% customer satisfaction rate and a money-back guarantee, Glowless has built a loyal community of customers who can finally enjoy a drink without turning red. Learn more at glowless.co.