FALITHI Healing Announces Master Shaman PaLiChee’s Groundbreaking Spiritual Healing Services

Master Shaman PaLiChee Unveils New Era of Spiritual Healing at FALITHI Healing

FALITHI Healing, founded by Master Shaman PaLiChee, proudly unveils a transformational evolution in spiritual and energy healing, a rare synthesis of ancient Universal shamanic wisdom and advanced contemporary holistic practices. More than a new service, this launch represents a pioneering movement in modern spirituality, offering a powerful path for individuals seeking profound healing, soul clarity, and awakening innate spiritual gifts. Designed to elevate humanity into higher consciousness, FALITHI Healing’s offerings stand at the forefront of spiritual transformation in today’s world.

Master Shaman PaLiChee, a rare and gifted spiritual healer, has dedicated her life to channeling wisdom from the Universe and guiding individuals towards spiritual enlightenment. With over 29,000 people positively impacted by her work, she has become a prominent figure in the global spiritual community.

“Her knowledge of my health and life is incredible. She has helped my digestive system and energy. She has also really helped my mental health. I would highly recommend it. I have seen other healers, and she has been the most correct and successful.” – Elizabeth Theis Sullivan

Her services have helped thousands reclaim their soul’s truth and purpose, guiding them on their path to understanding self-purification, improved moral character, and higher consciousness. Master Shaman PaLiChee’s teachings do not just inform – they activate, elevate, and realign you with your highest spiritual path, creating breakthroughs that many have spent years searching for.

“Spiritual growth is an ongoing journey,” said Master Shaman PaLiChee, Founder and CEO of FALITHI Healing. “As humanity begins to awaken to its true potential, it is essential to see with new eyes, cultivate positive thoughts, and raise our vibration to experience deeper truths about ourselves and the Universe. This is the time for spiritual elevation and transformation.”

A Unique Blend of Ancient Wisdom and Modern Healing Techniques

What sets FALITHI Healing apart from other healing practices is the unique fusion of ancient Hmong spiritual practices addressing the challenges of modern life, guiding individuals toward balance, clarity, and transformative well-being. Master Shaman PaLiChee has developed a practice rooted in Qi Energy healing, spiritual surgery, and soul retrieval, allowing clients to heal on profound spiritual and energetic levels. Through her work, she channels guidance from ascended masters, ancestral spiritual guides, and lighted beings, helping individuals restore their lives on a holistic level.

“Master Shaman PaLiChee is truly a divine connection that I crossed paths with at the right time. She has assisted me in my transition to my true calling. Patient, yet assertive, she genuinely provides various healing modalities with integrity and from the heart. As a teacher, she is there to guide the student when the person is truly ready.” — Yeamah Bonu Brewer

Her approach is non-traditional, for those who are used to Hmong traditions within the last 200 years, rather it’s deeply impactful, incorporating a diverse range of ancient and universal esoteric practices to aid her clients. Whether through soul retrieval, psychic mediumship, channeling, or energy healing, Master Shaman PaLiChee’s work is aimed at those who seek both spiritual healing and elevated consciousness

Reaching Global Audiences and Empowering Spiritual Leaders

Since founding FALITHI Healing in 2011, Master Shaman PaLiChee has traveled extensively, offering spiritual life coaching and shamanic teachings at expos, workshops, and seminars across the United States. As a featured speaker at EdgeLife Expos, a guest on Tim Teaches Podcast on Youtube and others, she has shared her expertise on the soul and spiritual awakening, helping others understand the Universal laws and necessary etiquette that govern human existence.

In addition to her speaking engagements, she has also authored a book, Universal Laws of Mankind: A Memoir and Shamanic Aspect, now available for purchase on Amazon. Through her teachings and book, Master Shaman PaLiChee has been able to reach a broader audience, providing individuals with the tools to heal and understand their purpose on a deeper level.

“I have been honored to serve as a bridge between the physical and spiritual worlds,” said Master Shaman PaLiChee. “My goal is to empower individuals to reclaim their soul’s truth and purpose, helping them navigate their spiritual journeys with clarity, love, and understanding.”

A Mission Rooted in Love, Healing, and Humanity

At the core of FALITHI Healing is a commitment to compassionately spreading shamanic wisdom, elevating humanity and promoting a higher vibration across the planet. Master Shaman PaLiChee’s work emphasizes the importance of love, healing, and global consciousness in transforming lives. Through her healing services, she aims to help individuals reach their highest potential, supporting them in creating positive changes in their lives and the world around them.

With conviction to expand her reach, Master Shaman PaLiChee illuminates the spiritual path, empowering seekers with ancient wisdom and sacred tools to live fully awakened lives of clarity, intention, and purpose.

Master Shaman PaLiChee Honored with 2025 Best Spiritual Humanitarian Leadership Award

FALITHI Healing’s founder, Master Shaman PaLiChee, has been recognized with the prestigious Best Spiritual Humanitarian Leadership Award for 2025 in the United States. This esteemed honor celebrates her groundbreaking approach to spiritual healing, which combines ancient Hmong shamanic practices with modern holistic techniques. PaLiChee’s unwavering commitment to elevating human consciousness, empowering individuals to reclaim their soul’s purpose, and promoting global healing through love and compassion have set her apart in the spiritual wellness community. Her award highlights the transformative impact of her work and the innovative fusion of traditional wisdom with contemporary healing methods.

About FALITHI Healing

Founded by Master Shaman PaLiChee, FALITHI Healing is a holistic spiritual healing practice that combines ancient Hmong shamanic wisdom with modern holistic techniques. With a focus on Qi Energy healing, spiritual life coaching, and shamanic discipline, FALITHI Healing offers transformative services to individuals seeking deeper spiritual insight, self-purification, and soul elevation. Master Shaman PaLiChee is a globally recognized spiritual leader and healer, committed to helping people connect with their higher selves and achieve greater spiritual clarity.

For more information about Master Shaman PaLiChee’s healing services or to schedule a session, visit FALITHI Healing Website .

Media Contact:

Master Shaman PaLiChee

Founder & CEO, FALITHI Healing

Email: palichee@gmail.com

YouTube

Facebook

Linktree

Book on Amazon