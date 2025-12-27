NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman Says U.S. Will Return To The Moon During Trump’s Second Term

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the United States will return to the moon within President Donald Trump’s second term, outlining lunar exploration as a foundation for expanded economic and strategic activity in space.

Commitment To A Lunar Return

Speaking Friday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell Overtime,” Jared Isaacman said the Trump administration’s renewed focus on the moon is central to advancing what he described as an emerging orbital economy.

Isaacman said returning to the lunar surface would create opportunities to pursue scientific research, economic development, and national security objectives. He said establishing a sustained presence on the moon is necessary to unlock those capabilities.

Confirmation And Nomination History

Isaacman’s remarks marked some of his first public comments since the Senate confirmed him as NASA administrator last week, following a prolonged confirmation process that extended through much of 2025.

Donald Trump initially nominated Isaacman for the role in December 2024 but withdrew the nomination in May, citing Isaacman’s “prior associations.” Trump did not elaborate publicly, though the decision came after a period of tension between Trump and Elon Musk, with whom Isaacman has close ties.

In November, Trump renominated Isaacman. Before his appointment, Isaacman was an entrepreneur and became a civilian astronaut after commanding an orbital mission aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in 2021.

Lunar Economy And Infrastructure Plans

Isaacman said lunar development could include space-based data centers, supporting infrastructure, and the potential extraction of Helium-3, a rare isotope embedded in the moon’s surface. He said Helium-3 could become a key fuel source for future fusion power.

He added that once a permanent lunar base is established, NASA plans to examine investments in nuclear power generation and space nuclear propulsion systems to support deeper exploration.

Artemis Program And Industry Partners

NASA is working with multiple contractors on its Artemis campaign, which aims to return humans to the moon and prepare for future Mars missions. Partners include SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Boeing.

The Artemis program received additional funding earlier this year after Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act allocated $9.9 billion to NASA.

Upcoming Missions And Launch Systems

Isaacman said Artemis II, NASA’s first crewed test flight using the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, is expected to launch in the near future.

That mission will be followed by Artemis III, which is planned to return astronauts to the lunar surface. SpaceX is contracted to provide the lunar landing system for Artemis III.

Isaacman said SpaceX and Blue Origin are continuing to refine heavy-lift launch vehicles that use on-orbit cryogenic propellant transfer to improve reusability. He said those capabilities are intended to support frequent and lower-cost travel between Earth and the moon, while laying the groundwork for future missions to Mars.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.