DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Google Allows Gmail Users To Change Email Addresses While Keeping Accounts Intact

ByJolyen

Dec 27, 2025

Google Allows Gmail Users To Change Email Addresses While Keeping Accounts Intact

Google has updated its Gmail account rules to allow users to change their existing @gmail.com email address without losing data or access to services, ending a long-standing restriction that required users to create entirely new accounts.

Policy Update Appears On Hindi Support Page

The change appears in an updated version of Google’s account help documentation, which states that users can now replace their current Gmail address with a new one while retaining all associated data and services. The guidance is currently visible only on the Hindi-language version of Google’s support page, suggesting the rollout may begin in India or other Hindi-speaking markets.

The support page notes that the feature is being rolled out gradually to all users, indicating broader availability is planned but may take time. The English-language version of the page continues to state that Gmail addresses “usually cannot be changed.”

Google did not immediately respond to questions from CNBC about which regions will receive access first.

How The Address Change Works

Under the new policy, users who change their Gmail address will automatically retain their original address as an alias. Messages sent to the old address will still be delivered to the same inbox, and the original address will continue to function for signing in to Google services such as Drive, Maps, and YouTube.

Google said existing account data, including emails, messages, and photos, will remain unchanged after the address update. According to a Google-translated version of the Hindi support page, users will also be able to reuse their original Gmail address at any time.

Limits And Restrictions

Accounts that change their Gmail address will face several limitations. Users will not be able to create another new Gmail address for 12 months after making a change, and the newly selected address cannot be deleted.

Before this update, users who wanted a different Gmail address were required to create a new account and manually transfer data. That process often caused disruptions to linked third-party applications and account integrations.

No Formal Announcement Yet

Google has not issued a formal announcement or press release about the update. Reports indicate the change was first identified by users in online forums and technology communities who noticed the revised support documentation.

Featured image credits: Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

AI Investment Landscape Expected To Fragment In 2026 As Valuation Gaps Widen
Dec 27, 2025 Jolyen
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman Says U.S. Will Return To The Moon During Trump’s Second Term
Dec 27, 2025 Jolyen
Portland Tooth Fairy Unveils Expansion of Services and Education Programs
Dec 27, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801