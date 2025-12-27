Google Allows Gmail Users To Change Email Addresses While Keeping Accounts Intact

Google has updated its Gmail account rules to allow users to change their existing @gmail.com email address without losing data or access to services, ending a long-standing restriction that required users to create entirely new accounts.

Policy Update Appears On Hindi Support Page

The change appears in an updated version of Google’s account help documentation, which states that users can now replace their current Gmail address with a new one while retaining all associated data and services. The guidance is currently visible only on the Hindi-language version of Google’s support page, suggesting the rollout may begin in India or other Hindi-speaking markets.

The support page notes that the feature is being rolled out gradually to all users, indicating broader availability is planned but may take time. The English-language version of the page continues to state that Gmail addresses “usually cannot be changed.”

Google did not immediately respond to questions from CNBC about which regions will receive access first.

How The Address Change Works

Under the new policy, users who change their Gmail address will automatically retain their original address as an alias. Messages sent to the old address will still be delivered to the same inbox, and the original address will continue to function for signing in to Google services such as Drive, Maps, and YouTube.

Google said existing account data, including emails, messages, and photos, will remain unchanged after the address update. According to a Google-translated version of the Hindi support page, users will also be able to reuse their original Gmail address at any time.

Limits And Restrictions

Accounts that change their Gmail address will face several limitations. Users will not be able to create another new Gmail address for 12 months after making a change, and the newly selected address cannot be deleted.

Before this update, users who wanted a different Gmail address were required to create a new account and manually transfer data. That process often caused disruptions to linked third-party applications and account integrations.

No Formal Announcement Yet

Google has not issued a formal announcement or press release about the update. Reports indicate the change was first identified by users in online forums and technology communities who noticed the revised support documentation.

Featured image credits: Pexels

