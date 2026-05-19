Freedes Studio Introduces AI-Enhanced Architectural Visualization Workflow to Help U.S. Developers Sell Properties Faster

Award-winning 3D rendering studio integrates Midjourney, Kling AI, and Google Gemini’s Nano Banana into its production pipeline to accelerate real estate marketing for clients including CBRE, Compass, and Douglas Elliman

Freedes Studio, an award-winning 3D rendering company specializing in architectural visualization services , has announced the rollout of its AI-enhanced workflow designed to help U.S. real estate developers, architects, and brokerages bring projects to market faster.

The new pipeline combines leading generative AI platforms — including Midjourney, Kling AI, and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (widely known as Nano Banana) — with the studio’s established photorealistic 3D rendering services, enabling clients to launch pre-sales campaigns earlier, secure buyer commitments before construction is complete, and accelerate deal flow across residential and commercial real estate projects.

100 Sullivan —(alt) AI-enhanced 3D visualization of luxury residential development at Sullivan Place and Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NYC, by Freedes Studio

Why Speed Matters in Real Estate Visualization

The announcement reflects a broader shift in the real estate industry, where developers face increasing pressure to generate demand and secure capital well before properties are built.

Traditional real estate visualization workflows can take two to four weeks per project, delaying marketing launches, investor presentations, and brokerage campaigns. In competitive markets, these delays directly impact absorption rates and project profitability.

By reducing turnaround times while maintaining high-end visual quality, Freedes Studio enables developers to start selling units earlier — often weeks ahead of traditional timelines.

Industry Response to AI in Real Estate Visualization

Public interest in AI-driven architectural visualization continues to accelerate. A recent video by Freedes Studio, showcasing a photorealistic 3D visualization of an unbuilt residential property, has gained strong traction across social platforms—highlighting growing demand among real estate professionals, designers, and consumers for visuals that blur the line between rendered concepts and physical reality.

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The response reflects a broader shift in how the real estate industry communicates unbuilt properties. AI-enhanced visualization is increasingly reshaping expectations around what a property listing can look like even before construction begins. The video is now available on YouTube.

How AI is Transforming 3D Rendering Workflows

“Real estate today is sold on visuals long before a single wall goes up. Our clients are competing for buyers, investors, and brokerage attention in a market where speed and visual quality directly impact sales velocity,” said Nikita Moiseienko, Head of Project Management at Freedes Studio. “By integrating AI into our architectural visualization services, we help developers bring their projects to market faster — which translates into stronger pre-sales performance and improved returns.”

The studio’s AI-enhanced pipeline integrates three best-in-class generative AI platforms across three stages of the visualization process:

Concept Development with Midjourney: Generative AI accelerates exploration of design variations, lighting scenarios, and material palettes during the early design phase, allowing clients to converge on a final creative direction in days rather than weeks.

Generative AI accelerates exploration of design variations, lighting scenarios, and material palettes during the early design phase, allowing clients to converge on a final creative direction in days rather than weeks. Iterative Refinement with Nano Banana: Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model enables fast, consistency-preserving edits to renderings — adjusting materials, lighting, and scene elements without re-rendering entire frames, dramatically reducing revision cycles for 3D exterior rendering and interior visualization .

Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model enables fast, consistency-preserving edits to renderings — adjusting materials, lighting, and scene elements without re-rendering entire frames, dramatically reducing revision cycles for and . Motion and Post-Production with Kling AI: AI-driven video generation powers architectural animation and motion sequences, while AI-driven upscaling delivers high-resolution visuals optimized for billboards, listing platforms, and sales centers.

This hybrid approach allows Freedes Studio to combine the speed and creative range of generative AI with the precision of traditional rendering engines, ensuring final outputs meet the photorealistic standards required by premium real estate marketing.

Freedes Studio’s Approach to Faster Property Sales

The workflow is already being applied across active real estate projects in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia — including recent residential and adaptive reuse projects in Brooklyn and Manhattan, where high-quality visualization is essential for pre-construction marketing and investor outreach.

95 Madison — (alt) Photorealistic 3D rendering of historic Madison Avenue building in Manhattan, NYC, showcasing Freedes Studio’s adaptive reuse visualization capabilities

Faster delivery of marketing-ready visuals allows developers to launch websites, brokerage materials, and investor decks earlier — a critical advantage in markets where carrying costs and interest rates make every week of unsold inventory expensive.

The studio supports developer and real estate teams with scalable production capacity, faster project turnaround, and visuals optimized for pre-sales campaigns, investor presentations, and digital marketing.

A Decade of Real Estate Visualization Experience

Founded in 2012, Freedes Studio has completed more than 1,000 projects across 30+ countries, providing architectural visualization services for leading real estate companies including CBRE, Compass Realty, Douglas Elliman, Keller Williams, Marcus & Millichap, NORR, DLR Group, and Mavrek Development.

The studio’s work spans residential developments, commercial real estate, hospitality projects, and luxury single-family homes across major U.S. markets.

The company has been recognized as a Top Architectural Design Company and Top Interior Design Company by Clutch in 2023 and 2024, and received the Global Architectural Design Company Award from The Manifest.

Freedes Studio offers exterior visualization, interior rendering, 3D animation, virtual reality walkthroughs, virtual staging, and 360° virtual tours — all designed to support real estate marketing and sales performance.

“What sets this approach apart is that AI is integrated into a production system built on more than a decade of experience in real estate visualization,” Moiseienko added. “We’re not just delivering images faster — we’re helping our clients achieve sales milestones sooner. That’s what truly matters in this industry.”

The AI-enhanced workflow is now available across all new projects for U.S. and international clients throughout 2026.

Learn more at freedesstudio.com .