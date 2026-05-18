momencio Wins Four Eventex Awards Across Event Technology Categories

momencio has been named a Bronze winner in four event technology categories at Eventex Awards 2026. The recognition covers Conference Technology, Exhibition Technology, Data Collection / Event Analytics Technology, and Event AI Technology for AI IntelliSense, recognizing momencio’s work across lead capture, attendee engagement, event analytics, personalized follow-up, and AI-powered event workflows.

Eventex Awards 2026 is the 16th edition of the global awards program for events and experience marketing. This year’s awards received 1,405 entries from 58 countries. momencio was recognized in categories connected to the technology that supports conferences, exhibitions, event data collection, event analytics, and AI-powered event workflows.

“Events create some of the strongest buying signals in a business, but too much of that context gets lost once the booth conversation ends,” said Manos Sifakis, CEO and founder of momencio. “momencio was built to help teams capture that context, act on it quickly, and understand which event moments are moving real opportunities forward. Being recognized across four Eventex categories is a meaningful validation of the work our team has been doing.”

The four Eventex Awards follow momencio’s 2025 Best Conference Technology award at the Event Technology Awards. Together, the recognitions reflect continued acknowledgment of momencio’s role in helping sales and marketing teams manage the event journey from initial lead capture to post-event engagement.

momencio’s platform helps teams capture leads, enrich attendee data , identify interests, share personalized content experiences, track post-event engagement , and connect event activity to pipeline outcomes. The platform is designed for teams managing conferences, trade shows, field marketing programs, and other in-person events where timely follow-up and reliable event data are critical.

The Conference Technology and Exhibition Technology awards relate to momencio’s work in event environments where teams need speed, consistency, and actionable context on the show floor. The Data Collection / Event Analytics Technology award relates to the platform’s ability to help teams understand attendee behavior and engagement beyond a static lead list. The Event AI Technology award recognizes AI IntelliSense and momencio’s strength to empower sales teams with insights.

“These awards belong to the customers, partners, and event professionals who keep pushing us to build better,” added Lila Diavati, Chief Strategy Officer at momencio. “Their expectations are shaping the next chapter of event technology, and we are proud to build for teams that want every event interaction to become more useful, more measurable, and more connected to revenue.”

To learn more about momencio’s event intelligence platform, visit momencio.com .

About momencio

momencio is an event lead capture app with built-in event intelligence for B2B event and field marketing teams that want to turn event interactions into measurable pipeline. The platform helps teams capture and enrich leads, understand attendee interests, share personalized follow-up content, track post-event engagement, and connect event activity to revenue outcomes.