Indie Rights has acquired worldwide distribution rights outside the United Kingdom and Ireland for the British independent thriller Charlie Shaw’s Revenge at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 market, expanding the film’s international reach following its industry presentation in France.

Cannes Film Festival 2026 Market Acquisition

The acquisition was finalized at the Marché du Film, Cannes Film Festival 2026, where independent producers and distributors gather to negotiate international sales and distribution agreements. Indie Rights, a Los Angeles based independent film distributor, secured the rights to Charlie Shaw’s Revenge from UK production company Drop Dead Films.

The agreement covers worldwide territories and also confirms planned theatrical releases in Latin America, India and the United Kingdom with additional international territories currently under discussion.

The Cannes Film Festival market continues to serve as a key global platform for independent cinema, particularly for genre films seeking cross border distribution. The deal reflects continued activity at Cannes in acquiring contained thrillers with international audience potential.

Film Overview and Narrative Context

Charlie Shaw’s Revenge is a British independent thriller set in a remote adventure park. The narrative follows a group of workers preparing the park for a grand reopening, which slowly becomes a site of escalating danger as a long-hidden threat, in the shape of homicidal clown Charlie Shaw, begins to emerge.

The film is structured as a contained thriller, using the isolated setting to heighten tension. The storyline focuses on psychological strain, and survival dynamics within a confined environment.

James Payton leads the cast as Charlie Shaw, a central figure whose presence drives much of the film’s tension. The ensemble also includes Mark Benton and Bill Fellows, both established British actors with extensive screen experience.

Production and Creative Development

Charlie Shaw’s Revenge is produced by Drop Dead Films, a UK based multi-award winning independent production company founded by John Langridge and producer Renato Pires. The company specializes in genre driven storytelling with a focus on contained narratives and efficient production.

The production emphasizes practical locations and grounded storytelling. The adventure park setting serves as a central narrative device, contributing to the film’s atmosphere of isolation and escalating dread.

According to the production team, the film was developed with international festival and distribution markets in mind, including early consideration of Cannes Film Festival positioning as a key industry launch point

Cannes Film Festival Industry Positioning

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 market played a central role in the film’s international distribution strategy. The Marché du Film continues to function as a primary venue for independent productions to secure global distribution partners.

Charlie Shaw’s Revenge was presented to international buyers during the market, where Indie Rights identified the project aligning with its distribution portfolio. The festival environment provided a structured setting for negotiations involving multiple territories and release strategies.

Independent thriller titles remain a consistent focus at Cannes due to their adaptability across global markets and strong performance in both theatrical and digital distribution channels. The film’s contained structure and genre positioning contributed to its appeal within the market.

Distribution Strategy and International Rollout

Indie Rights plans a phased international rollout for Charlie Shaw’s Revenge following its Cannes acquisition. The strategy includes confirmed theatrical releases in Latin America and India, with further territories under active negotiation.

The distributor is also evaluating multi platform release options across digital and streaming services to support broader accessibility. Territory expansion will be guided by regional market performance and distribution partnerships established after Cannes Film Festival 2026.

The acquisition forms part of Indie Rights’ broader approach to acquiring independent genre films with international scalability.

Industry Perspective from Indie Rights

“Charlie Shaw’s Revenge aligns with the type of independent thriller that continues to perform well across international markets,” said Linda Nelson, CEO of Indie Rights, as the spokesperson for Indie Rights. “The Cannes Film Festival 2026 market provided an effective environment for identifying films with strong cross regional distribution potential.”

Linda added that contained thrillers remain a consistent focus for international buyers due to their production efficiency and adaptability across territories.

Producer Commentary on Global Distribution

“Cannes Film Festival 2026 was an important platform for introducing Charlie Shaw’s Revenge to international distributors,” said Renato Pires, producer at Drop Dead Films. “The film was developed with a clear focus on international market accessibility while maintaining a strong genre identity.”

Pires noted that the production’s structure and setting were designed to support both festival visibility and commercial distribution pathways.

About Indie Rights

Indie Rights is an independent film distribution company based in Los Angeles, United States. The company acquires and distributes independent films across global markets through theatrical, digital, and streaming platforms. Its portfolio includes genre films, documentaries, and international independent productions developed for multi territory distribution.

About Drop Dead Films

Drop Dead Films is a United Kingdom based multi-award winning independent production company founded by John Langridge and producer Renato Pires. The company focuses on genre driven independent filmmaking, with an emphasis on contained narratives, practical production design, and international market compatibility.

Discover the full story behind the production company Drop Dead Films , and the planned rollout during the festival run locations and dates on their website. Follow Charlie Shaw’s Revenge Instagram , explore the film on IMDB . Contact them directly at jl@dropdeadfilms.co.uk .