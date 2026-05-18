PJM Power Prices Surge As Watchdog Blames Data Centers And Grid Delays

Electricity prices across the largest power grid in the United States nearly doubled over the past year as rising demand from data centers strained available power capacity, according to a report from Monitoring Analytics, the independent market monitor overseeing the PJM Interconnection grid.

The report said wholesale electricity prices rose to $136.53 per megawatt-hour, compared with $77.78 during the same period last year. Crain’s Chicago Business first reported on the increase.

Monitoring Analytics directly attributed the surge to rapidly growing electricity demand from data centers and criticized PJM’s response to the issue.

“The price impacts on customers have been very large and are not reversible,” the report stated. “The price impacts will be even larger in the near term unless the issues associated with data center load are addressed in a timely manner.”

Data Center Expansion Pressures Grid Capacity

PJM Interconnection manages the largest regional electrical grid in the United States, covering multiple states including areas with large concentrations of data centers.

One of the most significant regions within the PJM network is Northern Virginia, which contains one of the world’s largest clusters of data center infrastructure.

The report said growing demand from data centers significantly tightened electricity supply conditions within the PJM market.

Monitoring Analytics stated that without the additional demand created by data centers, “the capacity market would not have seen the same tight supply demand conditions, the same high prices observed.”

The organization added that “the current supply of capacity in PJM is not adequate to meet the demand from large data center loads and will not be adequate in the foreseeable future.”

The findings add to broader concerns about whether the U.S. electrical grid can support the growing energy demands associated with AI infrastructure, cloud computing operations, and large-scale data processing facilities.

PJM Criticized For Delays And Lack Of Transparency

Monitoring Analytics also criticized PJM’s handling of grid planning and infrastructure upgrades.

In 2022, as data center construction accelerated, PJM paused applications for new electricity generation projects because of a backlog that had accumulated over several years. The grid operator only recently resumed accepting new requests.

The market monitor also accused PJM of delaying critical software upgrades needed to manage the changing electricity market.

“These upgrades have been delayed by multiple years and have no firm expected implementation date,” the report said.

According to Monitoring Analytics, PJM’s decision-making process has lacked sufficient transparency during a period of rapidly increasing electricity demand.

Disputes Grow Over PJM’s Future Strategy

The report follows a recent white paper published by PJM examining possible future directions for the grid system.

The white paper outlined three potential paths forward for the power market. However, American Electric Power, one of the region’s largest utility companies, reportedly opposed the proposals and has threatened to leave the PJM network.

Monitoring Analytics also criticized PJM’s white paper, arguing that the grid operator was using the current crisis “as a pretext” to change the structure of its electricity market.

“The core elements of the PJM market design remain robust,” the market monitor said.

Instead, Monitoring Analytics argued that the primary problem stemmed from PJM’s response to rapidly increasing electricity demand from data centers.

“The solution,” the report stated, “starts with the recognition that the source of the current issues is data center load.”

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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