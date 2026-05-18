Menlo Ventures Partner Says AI Boom Is Creating Growing Anxiety Across Tech Industry

The current artificial intelligence boom is producing widening economic and career tensions inside the technology industry, according to Deedy Das, a partner at Menlo Ventures, who described a growing divide between a small group benefiting heavily from AI wealth and a much larger group facing uncertainty about employment and long-term career stability.

In a lengthy social media post, Das said San Francisco currently feels “pretty frenetic” because of what he described as increasingly uneven outcomes tied to the AI industry.

The vibes in SF feel pretty frenetic right now. The divide in outcomes is the worst I've ever seen.



Over the last 5yrs, a group of ~10k people – employees at Anthropic, OpenAI, xAI, Nvidia, Meta TBD, founders – have hit retirement wealth of well above $20M (back of the envelope… — Deedy (@deedydas) May 16, 2026

Das estimated, using what he called a “back of the envelope AI calculation,” that roughly 10,000 people connected to major AI companies have accumulated wealth exceeding $20 million.

He said the group primarily includes founders and employees at companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Nvidia.

According to Das, many other technology workers now believe they could spend their careers working well-paid jobs earning below $500,000 annually without reaching similar financial outcomes.

Das Says Layoffs And AI Disruption Are Driving Uncertainty

Das also pointed to ongoing layoffs across the technology sector and rising concerns among software engineers about how AI systems could affect the value of their existing skills.

“Many software engineers feel that their life’s skill is no longer useful,” Das wrote.

He added that uncertainty about which career paths remain viable has contributed to what he described as “a deep malaise about work (and its future).”

The comments reflect broader concerns emerging within parts of the technology workforce as AI tools increasingly automate software development tasks and reshape hiring priorities across the industry.

Social Media Reactions Debate Perspective On Wealth And Opportunity

Das’s comments prompted mixed reactions on X.

Entrepreneur Deva Hazarika criticized the perspective presented in the post, arguing that many of the people being discussed remain financially privileged compared to the broader population.

Hazarika wrote that “most of the people in this post” are “incredibly fortunate and can simply make a choice to be happy.”

Another X user described the current AI cycle as unusual because the same technology creating rapid wealth accumulation is also disrupting the fallback career paths many workers previously relied upon.

The user wrote that it was “pretty damn novel & also kinda nasty” that “the same technology is both the lottery ticket & the thing eating your fallback.”

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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