ParallelStaff Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Cementing Its Position as the Nearshore Staff Augmentation Partner of Choice for Enterprise Digital Transformation

ParallelStaff, the Dallas, Texas-based nearshore software development and staff augmentation company, has officially achieved ISO 27001 certification following an independent third-party audit completed in April 2026. The certification was awarded following a clean audit with a formal recommendation for certification, making ParallelStaff one of the few nearshore staffing firms in the Latin America talent space to hold this internationally recognized standard for information security management.

ISO 27001 is the global benchmark for information security management systems. For digital transformation firms, enterprise technology teams, and organizations handling sensitive infrastructure, the certification serves as documented evidence that a vendor has established, implemented, and continuously maintains a robust framework for protecting data, managing risk, and ensuring operational security across all client engagements.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us when they integrate our engineers into their product teams,” said Luis Peralta, Founder and CEO of ParallelStaff. “For digital transformation firms that deal with sensitive systems, proprietary platforms, and regulated data environments, working with a certified partner is not optional. It is a requirement. This certification demonstrates that ParallelStaff meets that standard.”

The certification covers all core service lines offered by the company, including IT staff augmentation , where senior Latin American engineers are embedded directly into U.S. client teams, and dedicated development teams , where clients scale full squads under a single engagement model. The company also delivers software development services across cloud and platform engineering, data engineering, enterprise platforms, and digital experience disciplines.

For enterprise procurement teams and technology leadership evaluating nearshore partners, ISO 27001 certification addresses one of the most common concerns in the staff augmentation category: how vendor-placed engineers interact with proprietary codebases, internal systems, and client data. The certification requires documented access controls, incident response protocols, and continuous risk assessments, providing clients with an auditable record of security governance rather than relying on vendor self-reporting alone.

ParallelStaff serves clients across the United States, including organizations in regulated industries where security compliance is a condition of vendor engagement. The company’s software outsourcing model, which supports clients building or scaling products from the ground up, is also covered under the certification scope, giving early-stage and growth-stage companies access to a certified engineering partner without requiring enterprise-level procurement resources.

The company holds an Inc. 5000 ranking and has delivered engineering capacity to clients, including AT&T, AMD, Google, J.Crew, and Whirlpool. The ISO 27001 certification adds a formal compliance layer to a delivery model that has already demonstrated performance at the enterprise level.

Digital transformation initiatives often stall not because of a lack of strategy, but because of a shortage of engineering capacity and difficulty finding partners that can meet both technical and compliance requirements simultaneously. ParallelStaff’s certification positions the company to address both dimensions for clients operating in complex or regulated environments.

Additional information about ParallelStaff’s services, delivery models, and certification status is available at parallelstaff.com .