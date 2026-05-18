World Cup Hotel Bookings Trail Expectations Across US Host Cities Despite Tournament Buzz

Hotels across several US cities hosting the upcoming World Cup are reporting weaker-than-expected bookings despite widespread advertising, merchandise sales, and growing public visibility surrounding the tournament.

Hotel owners and industry representatives told the BBC that booking levels in many host cities remain below expectations, with some businesses describing demand as weaker than during comparable periods last year.

The concerns come as the United States prepares to host matches in cities including Houston, Kansas City, Miami, New York, and Atlanta.

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), many hotels have not yet seen the expected surge in reservations typically associated with a major global sporting event.

Hotels Report Slower Demand Than Expected

Deidre Mathis, owner of the Wanderstay Boutique Hotel in Houston, said businesses had anticipated the World Cup would generate substantially stronger demand.

“We were sold this expectation the World Cup would be a big phenomenon,” Mathis told the BBC.

The hotel, located roughly one mile from Houston’s fan zone and near the stadium hosting matches, is currently operating at approximately 45% capacity for the tournament period, according to Mathis. During the same period last year, occupancy stood at around 70%.

Mathis said the weaker demand is not limited to Houston.

“It is not just us in Houston, but it’s all over,” she said.

She attributed the slower bookings to several factors, including the political environment during President Donald Trump’s second term, immigration raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, rising living costs linked to the US-Israel war involving Iran, and ticket pricing for World Cup matches.

Tickets for the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey were officially listed at prices reaching $32,970, while resale listings have reportedly exceeded $2 million.

Trump himself commented on ticket prices earlier, saying he “wouldn’t pay it either.”

“So I think it’s a bunch of things, all combined into one,” Mathis said.

She also called on Fifa to reduce ticket prices and urged the US government to accelerate visa processing for international supporters.

Industry Survey Shows Broad Concerns

The AHLA said an internal survey found that eight out of 10 hotels in host cities are seeing lower demand than expected.

Many respondents reportedly described the World Cup as a “non-event,” while most said bookings remain below levels normally seen during summer travel periods.

AHLA president and chief executive Rosanna Maietta told the BBC that uncertainty surrounding the war involving Iran may have contributed to weaker travel demand.

Maietta also suggested some fans could still be delaying bookings while waiting to confirm where their national teams will play during the tournament.

Not all accommodation providers are reporting weak expectations, however.

Airbnb said the World Cup is expected to become “the biggest hosting event” in the company’s history.

Fans Cite High Costs But Still Plan To Travel

Hamish Husband, from the Association of Tartan Army Clubs, said he and his brother expect to spend as much as £10,000 following Scotland during the tournament.

Despite the expense, he said many Scottish supporters still plan to travel because of the country’s rare World Cup appearance.

Husband identified ticket prices as the main issue for many fans.

“There is no fairness in football anymore, but $1,000 for Scotland v Haiti tickets — that is scandalous,” he told the BBC.

He also said average earners in Mexico would struggle to afford tickets while praising Canada’s attempts to control inflated resale prices.

Scottish fans, commonly known as the Tartan Army, drew international attention during the Uefa Euro 2024 tournament in Germany due to their large travelling support and public celebrations.

Hotels Continue Preparing For Tournament Traffic

Stephen Jenkins, manager of the Fontaine Hotel in Kansas City, said bookings currently remain similar to last year’s levels.

“We are not seeing the pick-up we had anticipated,” Jenkins told the BBC.

He said the hotel expected a major increase because of the “once-in-a-lifetime experience” of hosting World Cup matches.

According to Jenkins, reservations increased slightly after the match schedule was announced, and he expects additional demand closer to kickoff.

The Fontaine is planning several football-themed events during the tournament, including a “Culinary Cup” offering country-themed meals tied to participating teams.

Kansas City is scheduled to host Argentina next month, though Jenkins said Lionel Messi’s impact on bookings has not matched the effect Taylor Swift had during her Eras Tour stop in the city in 2023.

Swift’s concerts produced “a city-wide sellout type of event,” Jenkins said.

Manuel Deisen, general manager of the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, also described bookings as weaker than expected.

“The volume of enquiries and bookings we’re seeing is tracking lower to typical periods,” Deisen told the BBC.

“It’s not quite what we had hoped for,” he added.

Deisen nevertheless said enthusiasm surrounding the tournament remains strong and predicted more last-minute bookings as fans finalize travel plans.

The hotel plans to broadcast matches and organize football-themed activities throughout the competition.

Fifa Defends Ticket Pricing And Demand

Fifa rejected suggestions that interest in the tournament has weakened.

A spokesperson told the BBC that more than five million tickets have already been sold and described demand as “unprecedented.”

“Excitement continues to build for the largest sporting event on the planet,” the spokesperson said.

Fifa also defended its pricing structure, arguing that some tickets have been available for as little as $60 while higher-priced tickets were intended to discourage excessive resale profiteering.

Meanwhile, the White House has established a World Cup taskforce aimed at helping tournament operations run smoothly.

As part of those preparations, football fans from 50 countries who can provide valid match tickets have been exempted from paying a $15,000 visa deposit during the application process.

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