X Agrees To Review UK Hate And Terror Reports Within 24 Hours Under Ofcom Commitments

Social media platform X has agreed to review reports of suspected illegal hate and terrorist content in the UK within an average of 24 hours under new commitments accepted by UK media regulator Ofcom.

The commitments apply to content reported through X’s illegal content reporting system and form part of Ofcom’s wider effort to assess whether major social media platforms are adequately handling harmful and illegal material online.

Ofcom online safety director Oliver Griffiths described the commitments as “a step forward,” particularly following recent religiously motivated attacks targeting Jewish communities in the UK.

The regulator also confirmed that a separate investigation into X’s AI chatbot Grok remains ongoing over concerns involving the creation of sexualised images.

New Reporting Targets And Monitoring Measures

The announcement follows the launch of an Ofcom compliance programme in December focused on evaluating how major social media companies handle reports of illegal hate speech and terrorist material.

Griffiths said Ofcom had found evidence suggesting terrorist content and illegal hate speech continued appearing on some of the world’s largest social media platforms.

“We’re challenging platforms to tackle the issue and take firmer action,” he said.

Under the commitments, X will provide Ofcom with performance data every three months over a one-year period so the regulator can monitor compliance.

The company pledged to review reports within an average of less than 24 hours and also committed to assessing at least 85% of reports within 48 hours.

Additional Commitments On Terror Content

Ofcom also outlined two additional commitments from X tied to illegal hate and terrorist content.

Under the first measure, X agreed to engage with experts regarding how its reporting systems operate.

According to Ofcom, some organisations previously raised concerns that they had submitted multiple reports involving suspected illegal hate or terrorist material but were unable to determine whether the reports had been received or acted upon.

The second commitment requires X to withhold UK access to accounts reported for posting illegal terrorist content if the company determines the accounts are operated by or on behalf of terrorist organisations banned in the UK.

Community Groups Respond To The Changes

Danny Stone, chief executive of the Antisemitism Policy Trust, described the commitments as “a good start” but said further action would still be needed.

“X is failing in so many regards to tackle open racism on its platform,” Stone said.

“We know where this online harm leads, and so for the sake and safety of all of us in Britain, I hope Ofcom will hold X to account for what it has promised the regulator it will do,” he added.

The announcement comes after several recent attacks targeting Jewish communities in the UK, including the Heaton Park Synagogue attack in Manchester in October 2025, an attack in Golders Green in April, and recent arson attempts targeting Jewish sites in London.

Iman Atta, director of Tell MAMA, a UK organisation that records anti-Muslim incidents, welcomed the commitments and said they reflected “a more accountable approach.”

She said the group was “particularly encouraged” by X’s commitment to act against accounts linked to terrorist organisations banned in the UK.

“This sends an important message that no platform or body operating in this country is above scrutiny,” Atta said.

She added that the effectiveness of the measures would ultimately depend on enforcement rather than promises alone.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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