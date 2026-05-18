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White House Delegation Discards Phones And Trip Materials After China Visit

ByJolyen

May 18, 2026

White House Delegation Discards Phones And Trip Materials After China Visit

President Donald Trump and senior U.S. officials discarded burner phones, credential badges, lapel pins, and other materials after departing Beijing following two days of meetings with Chinese officials led by Xi Jinping, according to reports from journalists traveling with the White House press pool.

Before boarding Air Force One on Friday, White House staff members and reporters were instructed to surrender items collected during the trip. The discarded materials were reportedly placed into a bin positioned near the aircraft stairs.

Emily Goodin, White House correspondent for the New York Post, wrote in a post on X that “Nothing from China allowed on the plane.”

Photos from the visit showed multiple members of the U.S. delegation wearing lapel pins provided during the trip. Individuals seen wearing the pins included Trump, White House communications director Steven Cheung, Tim Cook of Apple, Jensen Huang of Nvidia, and members of the U.S. Secret Service.

Security Concerns Likely Behind Disposal Measures

Goodin did not provide a specific explanation for why the items had to be discarded, though the actions appeared connected to security precautions surrounding the visit.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly accused China of conducting espionage operations and cyberattacks targeting foreign governments, businesses, and infrastructure systems.

China remains one of the United States’ primary geopolitical rivals, particularly in areas involving intelligence gathering, cybersecurity, and technology competition.

Security officials often treat foreign travel to high-risk countries as a potential surveillance and cyberespionage environment, particularly during high-level diplomatic visits.

Burner Phones Commonly Used During Sensitive Travel

The burner phones used during the trip were likely intended as temporary devices designed specifically for short-term travel in environments considered vulnerable to surveillance or cyberattacks.

Burner phones are typically isolated from a user’s primary devices and accounts and are often discarded after travel concludes.

Security experts have long warned that gifted electronic items, badges, or accessories distributed during diplomatic visits could potentially contain surveillance technology or tracking components.

Governments have historically used concealed surveillance devices during intelligence operations, making post-trip disposal procedures a common security precaution during sensitive international travel.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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