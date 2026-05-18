OpenAI Launches Personal Finance Tools For ChatGPT Pro Users In The U.S.

OpenAI has launched a new set of personal finance tools in preview for U.S.-based ChatGPT Pro subscribers, allowing users to connect financial accounts directly to ChatGPT and ask questions about spending, investments, subscriptions, and long-term financial planning.

The new feature, released Friday, is powered through a partnership with Plaid, the financial connectivity platform that manages account linking and banking integrations.

According to OpenAI, users can connect accounts from more than 12,000 financial institutions, including Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, Chase, Robinhood, American Express, and Capital One.

Once connected, ChatGPT displays dashboards containing portfolio performance, spending activity, subscriptions, and upcoming payments.

Launch Follows Acquisition Of Finance Startup Team

The product arrives one month after OpenAI acquired the team behind personal finance startup Hiro in April.

Hiro had previously received backing from firms including Ribbit Capital, General Catalyst, and Restive Ventures.

OpenAI said the Hiro team’s financial expertise contributed to the launch of the new product, though the company did not specify whether the entire system was developed by the acquired team.

Users can activate the feature by selecting “Get started” under the Finances section in ChatGPT’s sidebar or by typing “@Finances, connect my accounts” directly within a conversation.

Afterward, ChatGPT guides users through the account-linking process using Plaid integrations.

OpenAI Expands AI Features Into Financial Planning

OpenAI said the system supports questions involving budgeting, spending behavior, and long-term financial goals.

Examples provided by the company included prompts such as “I feel like I’ve been spending more recently. Has anything changed?” and “Help me build a plan to be ready to buy a house in my area in the next 5 years.”

The company also said future support for Intuit integrations is planned. That addition would allow users to ask more detailed financial questions, including how stock sales could affect taxes or whether they are likely to qualify for a credit card.

According to OpenAI, more than 200 million users already ask finance-related questions through ChatGPT every month.

The company said its GPT-5.5 model is designed to reason more effectively with contextual financial information, which it described as important for answering personal finance questions accurately.

OpenAI also said it worked with finance specialists to create evaluation benchmarks for improving the model’s performance in financial discussions.

Users Can Remove Financial Data And Connections

Users can manage connected financial accounts through Settings > Apps > Finances within ChatGPT.

OpenAI said users can remove linked services individually, and synced financial data from disconnected services will be deleted from ChatGPT within 30 days.

The company also said users can view and delete stored financial memories directly from the Finances settings page.

The launch reflects a broader trend among AI companies toward building specialized tools for sensitive and data-heavy areas such as finance, healthcare, and personal planning.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic have recently introduced health-focused AI products. Earlier this month, Perplexity launched a financial research product tied to its Computer agent system.

OpenAI said the finance tools are currently available through ChatGPT on the web and iOS for Pro subscribers in the United States.

The company said it plans to gather feedback from Pro users before expanding access to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

Featured image credits: Roboflow Universe

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.