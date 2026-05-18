Study Academy shakes up “boring” compliance training with human-led marketing campaign

Study Academy, one of the UK’s most trusted compliance training specialists with an international client base, is actively injecting some personality into a corporate setting that has often felt stale with a new marketing strategy that reflects their progressive ethos to staff training.

Modern marketing supported by engaging training modules

While many experts in this field stick to tried and tested traditions, Study Academy shakes up online compliance training with an approach that reflects modern business and employees. It starts with a marketing strategy underlined by personality.

Study Academy is challenging the perception that online compliance training is boring, corporate and forgettable. The company is using a bold, human-led marketing campaign to bring personality, creativity and memorability to the compliance training sector.

The campaign is led by founder John Loveday and has included more than 150 handwritten letters, each personally sealed with wax and sent directly to senior decision-makers. In one standout example, John sent the CEO of a £40 million organisation a custom Pokémon-style card featuring the CEO’s face.

The campaign is deliberately different from standard compliance training marketing, which often relies on generic emails, brochures and safe corporate messaging. Study Academy wants to show that serious training can still have creativity, energy and personality. The approach is already delivering commercial results, with contracts secured with organisations in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100 and companies generating over £100 million in revenue.

Study Academy has trained 1.8 million people from over 400 companies across multiple industries and develops bespoke online training for some of the world’s largest organisations. The campaign reflects the company’s wider learning philosophy: if you want people to engage, content must be relevant, human and memorable.

This is shown in its bespoke e-learning and staff training content into finance and compliance, personal growth, health and safety, health and social care, business skills, and other key topics. Study Academy turns staff training from a box-ticking exercise to an endeavor that delivers tangible rewards for employers and employees. Content is interactive, engaging, and relevant to help develop lasting knowledge and skills. Its success is confirmed by the high percentage of clients retained for long-term compliance training partnerships.

This year, John is launching increasingly adventurous campaigns. The next campaign cannot be fully revealed yet, but includes influencers dressed as octopuses, a cherry picker lift, a tattoo gun and digital billboards in major shopping centres.

About Study Academy

Founded in 2011, Study Academy is an independent staff training provider that helps businesses across multiple sectors transform their approach to employee development and compliance. It has trained over 1.8 million workers and counting while now operating in over 20 countries.

For more information, please visit www.studyacademy.co.uk .