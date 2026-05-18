Excellent Brain Ltd. Wins Neurofeedback Award

Excellent Brain Ltd. announced its recognition as the winner of the Best Neurofeedback Solutions Provider 2026 category during the GHP Global Health & Pharma Global Excellence Awards 2026. The Israel-based neurotechnology company stated that the recognition reflects its continued focus on providing clinics with accessible neurofeedback tools designed for ADHD training, EEG-based cognitive support, and remote clinical delivery.

Founded in 2015, Excellent Brain Ltd. develops neurofeedback systems intended for professional providers seeking structured and scalable cognitive training solutions. The company’s platform combines EEG integration, ADHD-focused protocols, centralized clinic management tools, and remote participation capabilities into one operational system designed for clinics and practitioners.

The announcement places greater emphasis on the company’s industry recognition and its positioning within the growing neurofeedback sector, particularly among providers seeking non-invasive cognitive training technologies for attention and self-regulation support.

Ofer A. Lidsky, Founder and CEO of Excellent Brain Ltd., said, “Our objective has always been to make neurofeedback more accessible for clinics while maintaining a practical and professional structure for consistent implementation. This recognition reflects the continued development of our platform and the clinics that use it.”

Recognition Highlights Neurofeedback Accessibility

According to the company, the Excellent Brain platform was developed to simplify the implementation of neurofeedback services for clinics that may not have extensive technical infrastructure or dedicated engineering support. The company states that its operational model combines training activities, EEG connectivity, patient monitoring, and centralized management into one ecosystem intended to reduce complexity for providers.

The award recognition also aligns with the company’s focus on ADHD-related neurofeedback applications. Excellent Brain reports that its platform includes structured protocols designed to support attention control, impulse regulation, and training consistency through real-time EEG feedback sessions.

The company additionally notes that its system includes interactive neurofeedback activities designed to maintain engagement during repeated training sessions, which can be an important factor in long-term participation models.

Expansion Strategy and Clinical Model

Excellent Brain states that it continues to expand its outreach to clinics seeking practical neurofeedback delivery models that support both in-clinic and remote participation. According to the company, the platform’s centralized management tools allow providers to monitor trainee progress, customize programs, and maintain operational oversight across multiple locations.

The company also highlighted its broader international growth strategy, which includes a stated objective of supporting 800 clinics worldwide through standardized neurofeedback tools and clinic management systems.

Further details about the training kit and clinic model are available on the company’s trainers kit page , where the platform’s structure, delivery model, and implementation approach are outlined.

Award Recognition Highlights Industry Innovation

Excellent Brain Ltd. was recently recognized as the “Best Neurofeedback for ADHD Platform in Israel of 2026” by the Best of Best Review organization, reflecting the company’s continued focus on accessible EEG based neurofeedback technology for ADHD support and cognitive training.

ABOUT EXCELLENT BRAIN LTD.

Excellent Brain Ltd. is an Israel-based neurotechnology company founded in 2015. The company develops neurofeedback systems focused on ADHD training and cognitive performance support for clinics and professional providers. Its platform combines EEG-based feedback, ADHD-focused protocols, clinic management tools, and remote delivery capabilities into a unified operational system designed to support accessible cognitive training.

Updates and company news are also shared through its official website Excellent Brain and through LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook channels, where the organization presents information related to its platform and clinical mission. For direct inquiries, the company can be reached at ofer@excellent-brain.com .