Study Academy grows from a room in a house to a global training organisation

A Birmingham-based training provider that began in a single room in a house has grown into a global organisation now supporting thousands of employees each month while working for major clients including FTSE 100 companies and global brands alike.

From house-based business to household name

Founded in 2013 by veterans John Loveday and Paul Hood, the independent company was built to make workplace training more practical, accessible and impactful. The venture started in a single room in a house, but has now become one of the best known and most trusted names in the realm of staff training.

While the founders initially delivered training themselves to help clients take their training in-house, the company’s exponential year on year growth has now seen the Study Academy global training organisation train over 1.8 million people from more than 400 companies across 20+ countries.

Study Academy now offers over 90 courses backed by a UK university and supports organisations across areas including financial services, anti-money laundering, artificial intelligence awareness, neurodiversity, leadership, workplace behaviours and digital skills. The experienced digital training provider delivers content to cover finance and compliance, personal growth, health and safety, health and social care, business skills, and more.

Today, the company additionally provides online learning, compliance training, bespoke e-learning, funded Skills Bootcamps, workplace development and governance, risk and compliance training.

Study Academy has supported businesses across a wide range of industries while it now develops bespoke online training for some of the world’s largest organisations, including work for Amazon, Krispy Kreme, Alstom Rail, universities and FTSE 100 organisations. Through Study Academy USA, the company has expanded internationally and recently supported IAAPA, the global body for the attractions sector, by designing a suite of bespoke courses and a bespoke LMS now used by global attractions businesses.

While the scale of the business is incomparable to how things started, Study Academy remains true to its ethos of helping companies train their teams and stay compliant with comprehensive, cost-effective staff training that engages students for lasting rewards.

The company also remains committed to creating a positive social impact. As veterans, John and Paul have supported more than 800 veterans into employment through free training and supported military spouses through funded Skills Bootcamps. Study Academy is also one of a small number of certified B Corp training providers operating in the UK.

Study Academy continues to provide tailored solutions that help clients with onboarding new staff and upskilling existing teams alike. As it continues to expand in the UK and beyond, Study Academy remains focused on delivering quality flexible training solutions that empower organisations and their people.

For more information, please visit www.studyacademy.co.uk .