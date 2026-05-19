Hubitat Elevation 2.5.0 Update Adds Ring Integration To Power Smarter Home Automation

Hubitat today announces the release of platform version 2.5.0, a major update that adds support for popular Ring devices and introduces several app and user interface enhancements.

The new Ring integration brings Ring doorbells, cameras, lights, sirens, and chimes into Hubitat Elevation, with support for additional devices expected to be added in future releases. While the Ring integration relies on Ring’s cloud services, Hubitat’s commitment to local automation and local-first control remains unchanged. The addition of Ring support reflects Hubitat’s ongoing effort to enhance the user experience and expand interoperability based on strong community demand, while continuing to prioritize local execution whenever possible. This addition allows seamless use of Ring devices alongside Zigbee, Z-Wave, Matter, and other devices on the Hubitat Elevation hub. For example, users can now create automations to turn on a Zigbee or Z-Wave light when a Ring camera detects motion or the doorbell button is pressed, among a wide range of other automation possibilities.

Version 2.5.0 also introduces several new features and user interface enhancements, including the ability to add device history graphs to the hub home page, as well as a new Power and Energy Tracker app (part of the new Power and Energy Manager suite) to track or chart energy usage or cost over time.

“The ability to bring Ring devices into the Hubitat ecosystem has been one of our most requested features,” said Stefan Dyulgerov, President of Hubitat. “This integration opens up new possibilities for our users, giving them additional options to unify their smart home and create new kinds of automations.”

Platform update 2.5.0 is available now for all current hub owners. Hubitat Elevation hubs are available at Hubitat.com.

About Hubitat, Inc.

Hubitat was founded in 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the goal of helping people “Elevate Their Environment” by providing home automation that is local, reliable, fast, and private. The Hubitat Elevation home automation hub is in its fifth generation and comes with a variety of built-in apps, fully customizable dashboards, a mobile app, and an active online user community to share ideas, insight, and solutions. For more information, visit HUBITAT.COM .

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