Audio Epics Commemorates Over a Decade of Independent Fantasy Storytelling in the Age of Creator Freedom

Audio Epics is marking more than a decade of independent storytelling, reflecting a creative journey shaped by imagination, persistence, and the expanding possibilities available to creators worldwide. Founded and led by husband-and-wife team Domien De Groot and Eline De Groot-Hoskens, the Belgian studio has grown alongside a broader shift that allows storytellers to write, produce, and distribute their work directly to audiences across the globe.

From its earliest productions to its more recent dramatized audiobooks, Audio Epics has explored fantasy as a deeply personal form of expression. Working outside traditional frameworks, the company has focused on crafting original stories that draw from a love of classic fantasy, tabletop role-playing worlds, and richly imagined settings. These influences are woven into productions that aim to balance narration, performance, sound design, and music in a way that invites listeners into immersive yet accessible experiences.

“Entertainment, to us, has always felt like something deeply personal,” says Domien. “It’s about creating worlds that reflect what moves us, and trusting that there are listeners out there who will connect with that sincerity.” That philosophy has guided a body of work that includes award-recognized audio dramas and long-form dramatized audiobooks, many of which have reached audiences through freely accessible platforms as well as direct downloads.

The company’s evolution reflects a broader movement in which independent creators are finding new ways to share their work without the need for large-scale infrastructure. Audio Epics has embraced this shift, building a catalog of fantasy stories that are written, voiced, and produced with a hands-on approach. By combining narrative clarity with atmospheric soundscapes, the studio has developed a style that sits between traditional audiobooks and full-cast audio drama.

Eline describes this approach as an intentional creative choice shaped by both artistic preference and audience experience. “We’ve always followed what feels right to us creatively,” she says. “There’s a certain freedom in not working from a checklist. It allows the story to grow naturally and keeps the process enjoyable from beginning to end.”

That sense of creative independence has remained central to Audio Epics as it continues to expand its fantasy worlds. Stories set in original settings have been developed over the years through a combination of writing, performance, and collaboration with composers and voice actors. Alongside these productions, the company has also provided audio services ranging from voice recording to sound design for a variety of creative and professional projects.

The milestone arrives at a time when more creators are exploring self-publishing and direct distribution, often working with limited resources but a strong sense of purpose. Audio Epics’ journey reflects how storytelling can emerge from modest beginnings and gradually find its audience through consistency and passion. Its productions, made available through YouTube , illustrate how accessibility has become an integral part of modern creative work.

“At the start, it can feel like you’re very small in a very big world,” Domien states. “But creating something you truly care about has a way of reaching further than expected. That belief has carried us forward.”

As Audio Epics looks ahead, the focus remains on continuing to build its fantasy universe while staying close to the values that shaped its first productions. The studio’s work is grounded in a belief that storytelling does not need scale or spectacle to resonate, but rather a sense of authenticity and imagination. “We simply want to keep creating the stories we love and see where they take us,” Eline remarks. “There’s something meaningful in following that path and allowing it to grow over time.”