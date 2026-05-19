LeoList Launches AI-Powered Anti-Fraud Measures to Strengthen Platform Safety

LeoList today announced the launch of new AI-powered anti-fraud measures designed to strengthen platform safety, support earlier detection of suspicious behavior, and introduce targeted identity checks when elevated-risk activity is identified.

The new system uses AI-based technology to analyze behavioral signals across the platform and identify patterns that may indicate fraud, impersonation, coordinated abuse, account misuse, or other suspicious activity. When elevated risk is detected, LeoList can trigger additional identity checks through trusted verification providers, supporting a more consistent risk-review process for users.

The launch comes as fraud continues to grow in Canada and becomes harder to detect through traditional methods alone. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre reported that in 2025 it received more than 112,000 fraud reports involving over $704 million in reported losses, with identity fraud listed as the most frequently reported fraud type. The Competition Bureau also noted that reported losses likely represent only a fraction of the overall harm, because only an estimated 5% to 10% of frauds are reported.

LeoList’s new anti-fraud framework is built around a prevention-first approach. Rather than relying only on manual review or user reports, the platform now combines automated risk scoring, behavioral analysis, anomaly detection, and in-house AI models developed to recognize suspicious patterns specific to LeoList.

These in-house models help identify and block activity such as unusual account behavior, repeated abuse signals, inconsistent profile patterns, suspicious posting activity, and other indicators that may require review or verification. By combining internal AI tools with trusted third-party identity checks, LeoList is able to apply additional verification only where risk signals suggest it is needed.

The importance of stronger digital safety measures is also reflected in national cybercrime data. Statistics Canada reported that fraud-related violations accounted for 62% of police-reported cybercrimes in 2024, and that the rate of police-reported cybercrime per 100,000 Canadians was more than double the comparable 2018 rate.

AI is also changing how fraud is carried out. The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has warned that generative AI can help threat actors create more frequent, sophisticated, and convincing phishing messages, scam communications, and impersonation attempts that may lead to identity theft, financial fraud, or other cybercrime.

LeoList’s new AI-powered safety measures are designed to respond to this evolving environment by detecting risk earlier, escalating higher-risk activity for additional checks, and reducing opportunities for suspicious behavior to spread across the platform.

The system includes AI-based behavioral analysis, in-house fraud-detection models, automated anomaly detection for account, posting, and interaction patterns, targeted identity checks through third-party verification providers when elevated risk is detected, and ongoing model refinement as suspicious behavior changes over time.

Building and maintaining this level of AI-powered safety infrastructure represents a significant long-term investment for LeoList, requiring dedicated technology development, in-house model refinement, trusted verification partnerships, and ongoing monitoring. However, LeoList believes that in an AI-driven environment, platforms can no longer rely on basic safeguards alone; extensive, adaptive systems are becoming essential to detect emerging risks, respond to increasingly sophisticated abuse, and help protect users at scale.

The new measures are part of LeoList’s broader commitment to platform integrity, user protection, and continuous investment in safety technology.

About LeoList

LeoList is an online platform focused on helping users connect safely and responsibly. Through ongoing investments in technology, verification, and platform safety, LeoList works to create a more reliable user experience for its users.